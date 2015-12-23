* Reverse Yankees prepare euro return at higher costs
* Hybrid bond volumes expected to drop in 2016
* Commodity companies to test demand for challenged credits
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, Dec 23 (IFR) - Prospects for reverse Yankee and
hybrid issuance, two of the biggest themes for the European
corporate market in 2015, could be challenged next year after
bouts of indigestion and poor performance left investors holding
big losses.
Corporate issuers, the one-time darlings of the credit
market, were hit by turbulence in the second half of the year
with idiosyncratic risk taking its toll on spreads.
The glut of reverse Yankee issuance - which accounted for
over 57bn of the 253bn issued in the European investment-grade
market this year - contributed to the underperformance.
"Investors are nursing wounds from the reverse Yankees we
saw in 2015 as so much underperformed, and still is," said one
syndicate official.
"There are still some deep scars so those US companies that
do come to Europe will have to offer elevated premiums. It will
be interesting to see how any new supply will be received."
Of that 57bn, just 7bn came in the second half after deals
from high profile names such as Berkshire Hathaway tanked in the
secondary market.
A 12-year issued by Warren Buffet's conglomerate traded as
wide as 125bp over swaps in October and has only recovered to
plus 100bp, still some 58bp wider than its early March reoffer
spread.
But not everyone is so gloomy. Many market participants
believe the reverse Yankee theme will continue in 2016, spurred
on by an expected US$200bn M&A pipeline.
"We think next year's volumes could surpass those of 2015,
but it will be dependent on M&A," said Marc Tempelman, co-head
of debt capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"We expect any US supply to be relatively well received
despite some US issuance underperforming this year, as there are
still many incentives for European investors to get involved."
HYBRID GO INTO REVERSE
Just like reverse Yankees, hybrid volumes, which surpassed
20bn-equivalent in the first quarter, almost ground to a halt
with just 7bn-equivalent issued since.
"When we were roadshowing this time last year, most meetings
ended with a lengthy discussion around corporate hybrids. This
year, by contrast, most investors were happy to skip through our
slides on the asset class," JP Morgan analysts said in a note.
"The sense we get is that many funds have sold out of their
hybrid exposure following the Volkswagen scandal and change in
rating agency treatment in November."
Yields in the sector had risen to 3.92% by September from
lows of 2.67% in March, according to the Bank of America Merrill
Lynch global corporate hybrid index, while S&P's removal of the
equity content it had assigned to 29 hybrids did nothing to
improve sentiment.
"It's been a busy year due to the record level of
redemptions, though to some extent everyone underestimated the
risks of this asset class, which was highlighted by S&P's
action. But the product has developed to a stage where it has
the ability to re-invent itself for next year," Marco Baldini,
head of European corporate and SSA syndicate at Barclays said.
2015 will be the first time since 2011 that hybrid volumes
have dropped, and analysts forecast that volumes will fall even
further next year, with Barclays putting estimates at 15-25bn.
Bankers predict that commodity companies will be the biggest
users of hybrid debt next year, testing investor appetite for
weakened credits as tumbling raw materials prices put further
pressure on the sector.
Anglo American's bonds were badly hit with its 1.75% Nov
2017s losing over 10 points in cash price terms in the first
half of December.
"Considering the pressure, particularly on the oil and gas
sector, we're also expecting to see more companies issue hybrids
to support their balance sheets. Overall, it could be the higher
rated companies that issue more in the sector next year after
seeing what happened in 2015," Baldini said.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)