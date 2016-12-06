By John Balassi NEW YORK, Dec 6 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), rated Baa3/BBB+/BBB+, expected to price later on Tuesday, according to one of the lead managers. The bond is the first from a LatAm issuer in US dollars since Nov. 10, according to IFR data. SIZE MATURITY IPTs (T+) GUIDANCE LAUNCH (US$,BN) 1.5 5yr FXD 6%-low 6% 5.625% area* 5.5% 1 5yr FRN Libor equiv Libor equiv 3mL+365bp 3 10yr FXD 7%-low 7% 6.75% area* 6.625% * Area is defined as +/-12.5bp Active bookrunners: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Natalie Harrison)