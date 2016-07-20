LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical has set guidance
for a multi-tranche bond issue to help fund its US$40.5bn
acquisition of Actavis Generics, according to a lead bank.
Guidance was set at mid-swaps plus 75bp area for a four-year
tranche expected size 1.5bn minimum, at mid-swaps plus 115bp
area for an eight-year expected 1.25bn minimum, and a 12-year
expected 750m tranche at plus 135bp area.
Teva attracted orders in excess of 25bn after announcing
initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 100bp area, mid-swaps
plus 140bp area, and mid-swaps plus 165bp area, respectively.
The leads initially said the expected transaction size
across the three tranches was 4bn.
The issuer is rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P.
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit
Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho are running the deal which is expected
to price later on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers)