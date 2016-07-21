LONDON, July 21 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical has started
marketing a SFr1bn three-tranche bond issue to help fund its
US$40.5bn acquisition of Actavis Generics, according to a lead
bank.
Initial price thoughts on the SFr300m two-year tranche are
mid-swaps plus 89.5bp area, on the SFr350m six-year mid-swaps
plus 110bp area, and on the SFr350m nine-year tranche mid-swaps
plus 140bp area.
All tranches sizes are set.
The issuer is rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P.
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit
Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho are running the deal which is expected
to price later today.
The Swiss bond follows a US$15bn dollar issue and 4bn euro
deal earlier this week.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Robert Smith)