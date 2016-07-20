(Adds order book size and context)

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - The European corporate market erupted on Wednesday as yield-starved investors threw over 30bn of orders at Teva's hotly anticipated M&A bond deal.

The financing will be used towards the Israeli pharma's US$40.5bn acquisition of Actavis Generics, and follows a well-flagged US$15bn bond issue on Monday.

Final spreads were set at mid-swaps plus 65bp for a four-year tranche, plus 105bp for an eight-year and plus 120bp for a 12-year.

That compares with guidance of mid-swaps plus 75bp area for the four-year, which is expected to be for a minimum of 1.5bn, plus 115bp area for the eight-year tranche, expected at a minimum of 1.25bn, and plus 135bp area for an expected 750m 12-year.

Teva attracted orders in excess of 25bn within hours of announcing the deal at initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 100bp area, 140bp area, and 165bp area, respectively.

Teva on Tuesday dropped a two-year floating-rate note which it was initially considering.

"The pricing looks very generous, which reflects how cautious some investors can be on a highly leveraged and acquisitive company like this, despite the amount of investor work they did," said a banker away from the deal after IPTs were announced.

The attractive levels were reflected by the strength of the demand, he added.

The huge order book follows closely behind Anheuser-Busch InBev's bigger 13.25bn bond sale in March, which unleashed almost 32bn of investor demand.

EAGERLY AWAITED

The arrival of the well-flagged deal is good news for European investors who have been starved of new supply recently. Issuance has slowed despite ultra low borrowing costs after the European Central Bank began its Corporate Sector Purchase Programme.

"We expect there to be a lot of demand for the Teva deal following the success of the dollar tranches and the lull in issuance in summer reporting season," one investor looking at the deal said.

Investment-grade euro corporate issuance has totalled just 6.3bn so far in July, compared to 9.7bn in the same period last month.

Some market participants initially questioned whether the deal would be eligible for the ECB's programme, due it being issued out of its Finance Netherlands subsidiary.

But investors and bankers said the deal's structure makes it unlikely to qualify.

Nonetheless, today's transaction has benefited from the ECB's heavy involvement in the investment-grade corporate sector, which is driving funding costs lower.

Some market participants believe yields have been compressed to distorted levels, with some investment-grade bonds yielding less than -0.40%, which makes them ineligible for purchase as they are below the ECB's deposit rate.

The ECB has already bought well over 400 bonds amounting to 10.427bn since the programme launched on June 8.

The Israeli pharma, rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P, met investors in Europe on Monday and Tuesday and held a final investor call at 7am UK time on Wednesday.

Teva is also expected to issue a Swiss-denominated trade as part of its M&A funding on Thursday.

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho are running the deal, which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Laura Benitez; editing by Phillip Wright and Sudip Roy)