(Adds order book size and context)
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - The European corporate market
erupted on Wednesday as yield-starved investors threw over 30bn
of orders at Teva's hotly anticipated M&A bond deal.
The financing will be used towards the Israeli pharma's
US$40.5bn acquisition of Actavis Generics, and follows a
well-flagged US$15bn bond issue on Monday.
Final spreads were set at mid-swaps plus 65bp for a
four-year tranche, plus 105bp for an eight-year and plus 120bp
for a 12-year.
That compares with guidance of mid-swaps plus 75bp area for
the four-year, which is expected to be for a minimum of 1.5bn,
plus 115bp area for the eight-year tranche, expected at a
minimum of 1.25bn, and plus 135bp area for an expected 750m
12-year.
Teva attracted orders in excess of 25bn within hours of
announcing the deal at initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus
100bp area, 140bp area, and 165bp area, respectively.
Teva on Tuesday dropped a two-year floating-rate note which
it was initially considering.
"The pricing looks very generous, which reflects how
cautious some investors can be on a highly leveraged and
acquisitive company like this, despite the amount of investor
work they did," said a banker away from the deal after IPTs were
announced.
The attractive levels were reflected by the strength of the
demand, he added.
The huge order book follows closely behind Anheuser-Busch
InBev's bigger 13.25bn bond sale in March, which unleashed
almost 32bn of investor demand.
EAGERLY AWAITED
The arrival of the well-flagged deal is good news for
European investors who have been starved of new supply recently.
Issuance has slowed despite ultra low borrowing costs after the
European Central Bank began its Corporate Sector Purchase
Programme.
"We expect there to be a lot of demand for the Teva deal
following the success of the dollar tranches and the lull in
issuance in summer reporting season," one investor looking at
the deal said.
Investment-grade euro corporate issuance has totalled just
6.3bn so far in July, compared to 9.7bn in the same period
last month.
Some market participants initially questioned whether the
deal would be eligible for the ECB's programme, due it being
issued out of its Finance Netherlands subsidiary.
But investors and bankers said the deal's structure makes it
unlikely to qualify.
Nonetheless, today's transaction has benefited from the
ECB's heavy involvement in the investment-grade corporate
sector, which is driving funding costs lower.
Some market participants believe yields have been compressed
to distorted levels, with some investment-grade bonds yielding
less than -0.40%, which makes them ineligible for purchase as
they are below the ECB's deposit rate.
The ECB has already bought well over 400 bonds amounting to
10.427bn since the programme launched on June 8.
The Israeli pharma, rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P, met
investors in Europe on Monday and Tuesday and held a final
investor call at 7am UK time on Wednesday.
Teva is also expected to issue a Swiss-denominated trade as
part of its M&A funding on Thursday.
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit
Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho are running the deal, which is expected
to price later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Laura Benitez; editing by Phillip Wright and
Sudip Roy)