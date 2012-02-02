* Hoare Govett deal gives Jefferies enviable client list
* Rivals circle in bid to poach brokerships
* Tullow Oil replaces Hoare Govett day after deal announced
By Sarah White and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Feb 2 American investment bank
Jefferies Group faces a fight to retain the top UK
clients it gained through taking over historic British
stockbroker Hoare Govett, with circling rivals already luring
away oil and gas company Tullow Oil.
Tullow said on Thursday it had appointed Barclays Capital
and Morgan Stanley as joint corporate brokers, replacing Hoare
Govett and Bank of America Merill Lynch (BoAML), just a
day after Jefferies sealed its purchase of the business from
Royal Bank of Scotland.
Others are also lining up to try and poach key clients from
Hoare Govett, hoping that the acquisition will make companies
rethink who they want as advisers on investor issues, several
brokers told Reuters.
A mainly British phenomenon, corporate brokers offer advice
to clients for minimal fees, usually in the hope of winning
their bank more lucrative business, such as M&A or equity
fundraising, further down the line. They also act as a
go-between for their clients and investors.
Hoare Govett, one of the oldest and best-known UK brokers,
has shed clients in recent years after a series of takeovers,
and has lost more than a dozen top FTSE 100 clients since 2005.
But it still retains an enviable client list, including
defence group BAE Systems, oil explorer Cairn Energy
and close to 30 FTSE 250 companies.
"I suspect every name on that list will be putting the
brokerships up for review," said one rival corporate broker.
"Jefferies, as the incumbent, is in pole position. The
brokerships are theirs to lose. But every corporate house in the
City will be on the attack ... It is a very difficult job to be
immediately in defend mode."
Rivals such as Barclays Capital and RBC Capital
Markets have been ramping up their corporate broking teams in
the past two years, heating up the competition for customers and
forcing even leading brokers such as JPMorgan Cazenove
to work hard to retain theirs.
BarCap has won 26 broking mandates since the start of 2010,
gaining market share fast. Smaller, specialised houses such as
Oriel Securities and Numis Securities, which had been circling
the Hoare Govett team from afar, have also been growing
gradually, hiring piecemeal and adding customers one by one.
Numis said on Thursday it had won 11 corporate clients since
the start of 2012.
Hoare Govett brings with it a brand that it still synonymous
for many in London with the traditional UK business of broking,
although some of its key staff have left in recent years.
These include well-known broker Peter Meinerzhagen, now a
director at Oriel, a firm set up by Hoare Govett alumni.
PERSONAL PULL
Jefferies will be gaining 50 Hoare Govett and RBS staff,
like team head Paul Nicholls, who will have to fend off
encroaching rivals though the pull of their own personal
relationships with customers and the enduring lure of their
brand.
Rivals said Jefferies was likely to have locked new joining
staff into staying, although the firm declined to comment on
contracts.
After expanding aggressively in other areas of European
investment banking in the past three years, including mergers
and acquisitions, Jefferies will also have more than pure
broking to offer.
"The business is tied to the wider services you can offer,
and at Jefferies that's pretty substantial now. In those terms
it's positive for any company to be working with Jefferies,"
said Shailesh Raikundlia, analyst at Espirito Santo Bank.
Some of Jefferies' top hires in Europe since 2008 have been
M&A bankers specialising in particular industries.
Its joint heads of European investment banking, Dominic
Lester and Peter Bacchus, relatively recent additions from UBS
and Morgan Stanley, are specialists in technology and metals and
mining, respectively.
But Jefferies has struggled to make immediate headway in M&A
industry rankings for EMEA, and did not finish in the top 25
advisers in the region in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
It will also be facing rivals making similar pitches about
the scope of the services they can offer clients, with many
arguing they can offer more in the way of underwriting or equity
distribution.
"It is all very well having a strong personal relationship
but if you haven't got the platform to deliver the sophisticated
suite of advice, services and products that the client
wants, that relationship gets very stretched," said Alisdair
Gayne, head of Corporate Broking at Barclays Capital.
Changes in brokerships may not be immediate, giving
Jefferies some time to prove itself as some customers hold fire.
"Unless a company is planning to do something over the next
six months they may wait ... It is close to year-end, companies
have lots on their mind. It is not up there in their
priorities," said one corporate broker.
If brokerships do come up for review, however, others will
also have to be on the defensive, as that could put their own
ties to customers under scrutiny too, as BoAML found out with
Tullow.
"If you are a co-broker to a lot of RBS's clients then I am
sure that is a concern," said another broker.