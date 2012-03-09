LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Liability management looks set
to make a comeback in Europe's corporate sector as treasurers,
wary about a deterioration in market conditions, seek to term
out debt without boosting already abundant cash balances.
LM exercises, which had their heyday in 2009 and 2010 and
are considered one of the most efficient ways for a company to
refinance, involves the tender or exchange of short-dated debt
for longer-dated bonds.
Some treasurers are considering buy-backs on debt maturing
18 months to two years down the line, in order to take advantage
of buoyant market conditions that may not last.
"Based on the discussions that I am having now, issuers that
have tackled immediate refinancing issues are now starting to
think a little bit further ahead in trades that will involve
liability management," said Stephanie Sfakianos, head of
liability management at BNP Paribas.
"Some issuers are saying they will only do a new issue if
they can do liability management as well, because they already
have enough explaining to do about having low-yielding cash on
balance sheet."
INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY
ArcelorMittal, Atlantia, Valeo, Severn Trent and Virgin
Media have all completed LM exercises this year, but the pace of
activity in the corporate space has been far outstripped by that
seen in the financial sector.
The reason is largely because corporate balance sheets are
in much better shape, said Alberto Gallo, head of European
strategy at RBS.
Gallo predicts that large investment-grade firms, and those
in the upper echelons of high-yield, will increasingly take
advantage of the current window.
Uncertainty about whether there will be further liquidity
injections from the European Central Bank, as well as the
volatile sovereign backdrop, makes the main hurdles to doing LM
less relevant.
Issuers have been put off by bonds trading substantially
above par, which would make investors unlikely to tender their
debt unless they are offered an attractive premium. But the need
to lock in funding, in defence of a market shutdown, is expected
to take precedence.
"Companies are using proceeds from new issues to
increasingly repay and refinance existing debt -- on a smaller
scale, but similar to the behaviour they displayed during 2009
as markets recovered from the crisis," Gallo wrote in a note
entitled "The refinancing race is on: Buy bond tender
candidates".
Investment-grade corporates -- which have issued around
EUR45bn in euro-denominated debt this year -- have used just
over 40% of those proceeds to refinance existing debt, according
to RBS.
That's more than double the rate seen in 2011, and a run
rate similar to that seen 2010.
RBS highlighted a basket of bonds, all trading relatively
closely to par, that it sees as prime candidates for LM, and on
which investors could make a gain if they buy them ahead of a
potential tender.
They include Renault's 4% bonds maturing in January and
March 2016, and Vivendi's November 2015, March 2017 and July
2017 bonds.
HERD INSTINCT
LM tends to be correlated to healthy primary markets, but
there is also an element of herd instinct as issuers, either in
the same jurisdiction or sector, take the lead from other
corporates, another LM banker said.
It also has the added benefit of the rollover of a
large percentage of current investors into the new bond.
"Investment-grade corporates are having no trouble issuing
at all. They are paying relatively attractive new issue
premiums, but when you consider the relative low all-in coupon
costs, paying an extra 15bp is not onerous," said Kieran Roane,
credit portfolio manager at Investec.
"It's a different matter in high-yield, where LM is pretty
much limited to better-rated corporates, while lower-rated
corporates may be priced out unless the markets are very
strong."
There are additional complexities, however, for relatively
infrequent bond issuers, who are more likely to have to pay
larger premiums to achieve their target hit rates.
Norwegian forestry group Stora Enso raised EUR500m from a
new seven-year bond at the end of February, which paid a 5.5%
coupon, but got a less than 50% take-up for a tender of its
5.125% EUR750m 2014 bond -- its only other euro-denominated
issue.
"A company with only one EUR600 million bond outstanding
might love to do a new benchmark issue, but recognise it would
be pretty much impossible (and very expensive) to buy back an
equivalent amount of their existing bond. The alternative is a
sub-benchmark new issue, which may not be an attractive option
either," said Sfakianos.