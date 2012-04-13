* Corporate LM on target for new record

* Treasurers seek to optimise use of cash

* Macro conditions raise sense of urgency

By Josie Cox

LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - European corporate liability management will top record levels in 2012 at the current pace, as treasurers take advantage of cheap funding windows and put surplus low-yielding cash to use.

So far this year, 12 European corporates have completed liability management (LM) exercises, targeting EUR21bn, of which EUR4bn was taken up, according to data provided by BNP Paribas.

That's on track to beat the EUR72bn targeted via 24 issued in 2010, which bankers say was the biggest year for LM in memory. Only EUR45bn was targeted, and EUR12bn taken up, by 34 corporates in Europe last year.

"Corporates are now being driven by a combination of factors: concern of the market closing, but also a desire not to carry too much cash on their balance sheets," said Stephanie Sfakianos, head of debt restructuring at BNP Paribas.

Marco Baldini, head of European corporate syndicate at Barclays, said that since the credit crisis of 2007 and 2008, corporates have generally been trying to deleverage.

"We're now seeing a change in the global economic backdrop and a pick-up in M&A and capex activity," he said. LM, he added, was just another way of putting cash to use.

Over the past months, Belgian retailer Delhaize, Swiss drug-maker Roche, construction group Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL) and French waste, water, energy and transport group Veolia are just some of the companies that have extended offers to bondholders to tender their notes for cash or new bonds.

On Tuesday, Vivendi jumped on the bandwagon, and on Wednesday Iberdrola increased the amount of notes to be purchased from existing bondholders from EUR700m to EUR904.1m.

One banker said that a major corporate, well-known in the debt markets, was preparing to announce an invitation to bondholders to tender outstanding notes either at the end of this week or at the beginning of next.

SPLASHING OUT

The consensus among strategists is that issuers are in a very good position at the moment.

Upcoming maturity walls are not particularly sizeable, so corporates are not under great pressure to shore up funds. At the same time, however, LM provides an opportunity to make the most of the stellar conditions.

Around EUR115bn worth of investment-grade non-financial corporate bonds mature in 2012, followed by EUR139bn in 2013, EUR155bn in 2014 and 104bn in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Sidney Studnia, head of financial engineering group at Societe Generale, said that corporates were generally in one of two situations.

"Either they are over-financed and are looking for ways to reduce their cost of carry, or they are still trying to access funding and the current conditions are very tempting for them," Studnia said.

"If the latter is the case, they may well try to issue a new bond in the place of an existing bond with more attractive terms."

For example, Belgium's Delhaize group earlier this month announced the results of its successful debt tender and new issue offer, which extended its maturity profile at cheaper borrowing rates.

The offer was for up to EUR300m of its outstanding 5.625% senior notes due in 2014. At the same time, the group announced that it had priced USD300m in bonds due 2019, at an annual coupon of 4.125%.

This week, amid a temporary sell-off triggered by disappointing non-farm payroll numbers out of the US and mounting fears surrounding Spain, some bankers expressed concern that these conditions might not last. On Tuesday, the iTraxx hit a new series 17 wide.

However, the iTraxx Main index has still tightened by about 22% year-to-date -- despite the 10% widening over the last week. Several bankers said Friday that the coming week would likely see a recovery in markets again.

Although a renewed rally would tighten yields and raise the cost of the bonds, making them expensive for issuers to buy back, Andrew Burton, co-head of liability management at Credit Suisse for EMEA, said this did not make it less attractive.

"If you are doing a new issue, you would do an LM trade to utilise the cash. If the market has rallied, the buyback is more expensive but this is more than compensated for in new issue pricing," Burton said.

"So a rally is generally not an impediment to tendering."

ACTING NOW

Another factor pushing corporates to manage their liabilities and extend maturities on outstanding bonds while they can is economic uncertainty.

"Macro issues are definitely causing corporates to feel more of a sense of urgency about completing liability management exercises while they can," said Sfakianos at BNP Paribas.

If, or when, more eurozone problems start to intensify, we will see even more corporates resorting to LM while they can, she said.

Marc Lewell, executive director at J.P. Morgan, said that although issuers will remain on their toes, there is unlikely to be a mad rush to the market.

" are being opportunistic and they are aware that there are catalysts on the horizon which could impact the market and make conditions less favourable," said Lewell. (Reporting By Josie Cox, IFR Markets; Editing by Marc Carnegie)