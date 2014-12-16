(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) This announcement corrects
the version
published on 15 December 2014 to include the affirmation of the
Short-term IDR.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Transtelecom Company's (TTK)
foreign and local
currency Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+' and
National Long-term
rating at 'A-(rus)' and maintained a Negative Outlook on these
ratings. TTK's
senior unsecured debt has been affirmed at 'B+'/'RR4' and
domestic senior
unsecured debt at 'A-(rus)'. The Short-term IDR has been
affirmed at 'B'.
The Negative Outlook reflects significant execution risks of the
company's
strategy to increase broadband customer penetration on already
covered
territories and improve margins and cash flow generation.
Average revenue per
user (ARPU) and penetration growth may be susceptible to the
deteriorating
macroeconomic outlook for Russia.
TTK operates a large-capacity fibre backbone network laid along
Russian
railways. It holds established positions in the inter-operator
segment, and
pursues a strategy of diversifying into end-user broadband
services. The company
operates under an asset-light business model and depends on its
shareholder for
leasing the core fibre network.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Change in Broadband Strategy Will Lead to Deleveraging.
The company significantly curtailed its broadband expansion
ambitions in
mid-2014 aiming to improve cash flows and reduce leverage. In
Fitch's view, the
new strategy should allow the company to delever to
approximately 4x funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage by end-2015. However,
the margin for
error within the current rating level is small. A failure to
increase customer
penetration of covered territories on a par with peers in
similar locations
and/or ARPU pressure on the back of difficult macroeconomic
situation in Russia
may compromise deleveraging efforts.
The new strategy envisions an abrupt end to new broadband
development. Instead,
continuing marketing efforts to sell newly built broadband lines
should lead to
a steady increase in customer penetration. In view of a fast
network expansion
on previously uncovered territories in 2012-2014, we believe
these are realistic
expectations. Customer growth should improve operating cash flow
and, coupled
with a dramatically reduced capex, would pave the way for
deleveraging. However,
a change of strategy entails substantial execution risks
reflected in the
Negative Outlook.
A change in strategy was driven by the unfavourable regulatory
situation and
rising interest rates which reduces the number of commercially
attractive
broadband development projects, particularly small ones.
Rostlelecom
(BBB-/Stable), the fixed-line incumbent, was chosen as the only
operator for a
government-sponsored project to bridge the digital divide in
less developed
Russian territories. This promises to significantly increase
competition in
TTK's targeted areas - the company was going to capitalise on
its backbone
infrastructure laid along railways across the country by
building short network
extensions to underpenetrated territories.
Focus on Profitability, Cost Efficiency
We expect that TTK's margins in the broadband segment should
improve with the
end of one-off roll-out, connection and marketing costs, and
sign-up promotions.
The company's broadband and pay-TV subscriber base exceeded 1.7
million and is
growing which provides for a reasonably large size necessary for
sustainably
profitable operations.
The company remains focused on improving cost efficiency, which
will contribute
to stronger margins. In absolute terms, EBITDA generation should
grow. However,
TTK operates with a mix of low-margin segments that are likely
to demonstrate
significant revenue volatility with an impact on headline
reported margins.
Leverage, Cash Flows to Improve
An end of the active development phase will turn TTK into a
strongly cash flow
positive company which would allow deleveraging from both
absolute debt
reduction and stronger EBITDA and cash flow with a positive
impact on metrics.
TTK's leverage is high, reported at 4.8x FFO adjusted net
leverage and 3.3x net
debt/EBITDA at end-2013. We expect these metrics to improve to
4.3x and 3.2x
respectively by end-2014, and further down to 2.8x and 4.0x
respectively by
end-2015. An abrupt end of the massive capex programme in
mid-2014 will only
have a full impact in 2015 as the company will continue to
settle accounts
payable to contractors for accrued capex until end-2014.
A significant factor behind a leverage rise was a delayed
revenue recognition of
Indefeasible Rights of Use (IRU) network capacity sales under
IFRS standards.
IRU contracts are concluded on 'take or pay' terms for a
relatively long period
of time, typically 10 years. Contract costs are primarily
related to putting in
place necessary network capacity, and buyers make a bulk of
their payments at
the start of the service. However, these disbursements are
treated as
pre-payments amortising through the profit and loss statement
over the contract
life under IFRS rules. This treatment does not have an impact on
cash flows,
however, dramatically reduces reported revenue at an early
contract phase, with
reported IRU sales in later periods being non-cash. Whereas TTK
achieved its
targets in terms of IRU volume sales, only a fraction of these
was reflected in
its reported revenues.
Outperformance in the Shrinking Inter-Operator Segment
TTK has outperformed its competitors in a shrinking
inter-operator wholesale
market reporting market share gains. We expect some
outperformance to continue
in the short to medium term but it is not sustainable in the
long run and the
segment revenue will remain under pressure. Counter-intuitively,
an economic
slowdown in Russia may mitigate this negative trend. Large
telecoms operators
tend to skimp on investing into new backbone infrastructure and
prefer to
continue relying on leasing network capacity from independent
providers such as
Transtelecom.
Relationship With Shareholder
Fitch rates TTK on a standalone basis. Legal ties are weak
between TTK and its
parent JSC Russian Railways (RZD) ('BBB'/Negative) as the latter
does not
guarantee TTK's debt. Owning a telecoms company is not strategic
for a railway
operator. However, operating ties are strong and RZD is likely
to retain control
over TTK in the medium term at least. Any divestment plans are
likely to be
limited to selling a minority stake in the company.
TTK provides critical telecom and maintenance services to RZD.
Replacing it as a
core telecoms operator is not a feasible option for the railway
monopoly, at
least not in the span of three to five years.
Liquidity
At end-1H14 the company had sufficient liquidity to cover its
debt maturities
until the end of this year. TTK's 2015 debt maturities of
approximately RUB3.6bn
will be covered by positive free cash flow and RUB3bn of new
debt that the
company expects to raise by end-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Insufficient broadband growth, ARPU declines and/or
additional
pressures in the inter-operator segment leading to a sustained
rise in leverage
to above 3.0x net debt/EBITDA and 4.0x FFO adjusted net leverage
without a clear
path for deleveraging will likely lead to a downgrade. Liquidity
and refinancing
pressures may also be negative.
Positive: Ratings may be stabilised if the company manages to
improve EBITDA
generation in the broadband segment and reduce leverage to below
downgrade
triggers.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01,
Email:
ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
