LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version
published on 25
April to correct the name of the issuer of the Schaeffler
Group's bonds, which
is Schaeffler Finance B.V.
Fitch Ratings has assigned German automotive and industrial
supplier Schaeffler
AG a first-time Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. The
agency also assigned
a first-time rating of 'BBB-' to the senior secured notes issued
by Schaeffler
Finance B.V. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also
assigned a
first-time IDR and a senior secured rating of 'BB+' to
Schaeffler's immediate
parent and 75.1% owner, IHO Verwaltungs GmbH (IHO-V). The
Outlook on the IDR of
IHO-V is Stable.
The 'BBB-' ratings on Schaeffler incorporate a one-notch uplift
from the
consolidated rating of the IHO-V group (which includes
Schaeffler and the
dividend stream from IHO-V's investment in Continental AG,
BBB+/Stable). Fitch
views the linkage between Schaeffler and IHO-V as weak to
moderate under its
"Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" criteria, allowing Schaeffler to
be rated higher
than its parent. The ratings of Schaeffler reflect its solid
business profile,
exemplified by its large size, good customer diversification and
strong
positions in automotive supply markets, coupled with a moderate
financial
profile. It has stable cash flows, good financial flexibility
and an improving
capital structure.
The 'BB+' ratings of IHO-V reflect the weaker credit profile of
the combined
group relative to Schaeffler's standalone credit profile. The
ratings of IHO-V
include Schaeffler as well as the dividend income from the
company's 36% direct
holding in Continental. The FFO-adjusted net leverage metric of
the combined
group is significantly higher than that of Schaeffler, above
3.0x, a level more
commensurate with the low-end of the 'BB' rating category.
IHO-V's 36% equity stake in Continental (valued at about EUR14.4
billion at
April 2017) is a significant asset. The value of this minority
stake is not
explicitly reflected in Fitch's credit metrics, only the
dividends received.
Fitch would expect that a partial stake in this listed company
could be sold
down fairly swiftly, which could allow IHO-V to repay all its
gross debt. The
presence of this potential liquidity source supports weaker
credit metrics at
the IHO-V level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Business Profile: Schaeffler's ratings are underpinned by
a business
profile that Fitch views as being in the 'BBB' category. The
company benefits
from its large scale, its positioning on high value-added parts,
a top-ranking
position in high-quality and reliability-driven market segments,
and a solid
track record of innovation. Fitch expects the longstanding
relationships with
large and renowned original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and
its sound
end-market diversification to continue. Schaeffler also benefits
from its broad
industrial footprint, with a presence in both developed and
emerging markets,
matching OEMs' production hubs.
Solid Growth Prospects: Fitch expects Schaeffler to outperform
the light-vehicle
production growth rate over the foreseeable future. The group
has demonstrated
its capacity to sustainably increase the value of its content
per vehicle by
enhancing existing products, developing integrated systems and
accompanying
changes in requirements and standards by bringing innovative
solutions into the
markets.
Strong organic growth is likely in the aftermarkets businesses,
where the
massive increase in car sales in China will provide growth
opportunities. In
China, the company is also likely to benefit more from its
greater exposure to
the fast-growing local OEMs than its peers (34% of local sales
compared with
typically 15%-20%).
Positioned to Benefit From Electrification: The extent and the
speed of the
transition from hybrid to fully electric vehicles will be
critical for
Schaeffler because of its focus on mechanical parts for
drivetrains. In this
context, the group's longstanding relationships with the major
OEMs, strong
innovation ability and global manufacturing footprint position
it favourably to
maintain growth in line with the industry. The company already
has several
customer projects and series contracts for its hybrid modules
and e-axles.
Sound Operating Profitability: Schaeffler's operating margin of
more than 12%
over the past five years is well above our expectations for a
'BBB-' rating. In
our view, Schaeffler's strong profitability reflects the high
added value of its
production, a high level of vertical integration and exposure to
the more
profitable aftermarket businesses. The strong operating margins
provide headroom
to maintain investment-grade metrics despite the drag on the
Automotive
division's margins of higher R&D expenditure, a greater share of
systems in
sales leading to higher purchase content, a risk of growing raw
materials prices
and slower growth rates in key markets.
Mid-Term FCF Pressure: Fitch expects mid-term pressure on free
cash-flow (FCF)
margins, which will be only slightly positive over the next two
years. This will
result from continuously high investments to support the growth
strategy and
increasing dividends. Weak expected FCF generation for the
current rating is
therefore more the result of high investment and increasing
dividends, which
could be reduced or cut in case of financial stress, rather than
a sign of weak
underlying profitability.
Financial Flexibility Restored: Fitch expects Schaeffler's funds
from operations
(FFO) net leverage to increase to nearly 2x at end-2018 from
lower FFO and
pressure on FCF generation, before reducing again to around 1.5x
by end-2020 due
to improving cash generation as the upswing in the investment
cycle ends. This
level of leverage will be more commensurate with our
expectations for a 'BBB-'
rating. Schaeffler has gradually reduced its leverage through a
combination of
increasing FFO and positive FCF. Fitch also expects IHO-V's net
leverage to
reduce from around 3.5x in 2017 to around 2.5x by 2020.
Parent-Subsidiary Linkage Established: The ratings of Schaeffler
are one notch
higher than the IDR of IHO-V, due to the higher underlying
rating on Schaeffler
and the weak to moderate linkage between Schaeffler and IHO-V.
Limited
documentary constraints on upstreaming of dividends do not
ring-fence Schaeffler
from additional leverage at IHO-V. Fitch expects dividend
payments to remain
predictable, and support a modest deleveraging at Schaeffler.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Schaeffler's business profile compares adequately with auto
suppliers in the
'BBB' rating category. Schaeffler benefits from stronger
business
diversification than peers, outranked only by Robert Bosch and
Continental.
Like other large and global suppliers, including Continental and
Delphi, it has
a broad and diversified exposure to large international OEMs.
However, the share
of its aftermarket business is smaller than that of tyre
manufacturers such as
Michelin and Continental. Schaeffler also has stronger operating
and cash-flow
margins than a typical auto supplier that does not benefit from
exposure to the
tyre businesses. However, Schaeffler's financial structure is
typically weaker
than 'BBB' rated peers'.
Fitch used its "Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" criteria to
derive the ratings of
Schaeffler. No Country Ceiling or operating environment aspects
affect the
rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- +3.0%-4.0% top line growth over the next four years;
- a decline in the gross profit margin in the Automotive
division;
- an increase in the gross profit margin in the Industrial
division;
- growing R&D intensity;
- working-capital outflows each year;
- average capex intensity of 9.0% over 2017-2020;
- pay-out ratio of 35%;
- no material acquisitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the ratings of Schaeffler AG and IHO-V GmbH are linked under
Fitch's "Parent
and Subsidiary Linkage" criteria, the sensitivities related to
each company's
ratings are also linked.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- IHO-V FFO-adjusted net leverage trending towards 2x
- Schaeffler's FFO adjusted net leverage at or below 1x
- Schaeffler's FCF at or above 2% on a sustainable basis
- Weakening of formal linkage ties between Schaeffler and IHO-V
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- IHO-V FFO adjusted net leverage above 3.5x
- Schaeffler net leverage above 2.5x
- Schaeffler's EBIT margin below 9% on a sustained basis
- Schaeffler's FCF margin below 1% on a sustained basis
- Strengthening of formal linkage ties between Schaeffler and
IHO-V
-A reduction in IHO-V's stake in Continental AG without adequate
deleveraging
LIQUIDITY
Heathy Liquidity: Schaeffler's liquidity is supported by EUR0.7
billion of
readily available cash at end-2016 according to Fitch's
adjustment for minimum
operational cash of EUR0.4 billion, representing about 2.5% of
revenue. The
group had a EUR1.3 billion committed and unused revolving credit
line at
end-2016, which covers the very limited amount of short-term
debt. The maturity
profile is not an immediate risk, with no material maturity
before 2020.
IHO-V's liquidity is also healthy, benefiting from sound
interest cover from
expected dividends flow and the absence of a material maturity
before 2021.
Liquidity is further supported by access to a committed and
unused EUR0.2
billion revolving credit line at end-2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Schaeffler AG
--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Schaeffler Finance B.V.
--Senior secured 'BBB-';
IHO Verwaltungs GmbH
--Issuer Default Rating 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
--Senior secured 'BB+'
