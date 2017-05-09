(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version published on 25 April to correct the name of the issuer of the Schaeffler Group's bonds, which is Schaeffler Finance B.V. Fitch Ratings has assigned German automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler AG a first-time Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. The agency also assigned a first-time rating of 'BBB-' to the senior secured notes issued by Schaeffler Finance B.V. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also assigned a first-time IDR and a senior secured rating of 'BB+' to Schaeffler's immediate parent and 75.1% owner, IHO Verwaltungs GmbH (IHO-V). The Outlook on the IDR of IHO-V is Stable. The 'BBB-' ratings on Schaeffler incorporate a one-notch uplift from the consolidated rating of the IHO-V group (which includes Schaeffler and the dividend stream from IHO-V's investment in Continental AG, BBB+/Stable). Fitch views the linkage between Schaeffler and IHO-V as weak to moderate under its "Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" criteria, allowing Schaeffler to be rated higher than its parent. The ratings of Schaeffler reflect its solid business profile, exemplified by its large size, good customer diversification and strong positions in automotive supply markets, coupled with a moderate financial profile. It has stable cash flows, good financial flexibility and an improving capital structure. The 'BB+' ratings of IHO-V reflect the weaker credit profile of the combined group relative to Schaeffler's standalone credit profile. The ratings of IHO-V include Schaeffler as well as the dividend income from the company's 36% direct holding in Continental. The FFO-adjusted net leverage metric of the combined group is significantly higher than that of Schaeffler, above 3.0x, a level more commensurate with the low-end of the 'BB' rating category. IHO-V's 36% equity stake in Continental (valued at about EUR14.4 billion at April 2017) is a significant asset. The value of this minority stake is not explicitly reflected in Fitch's credit metrics, only the dividends received. Fitch would expect that a partial stake in this listed company could be sold down fairly swiftly, which could allow IHO-V to repay all its gross debt. The presence of this potential liquidity source supports weaker credit metrics at the IHO-V level. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Business Profile: Schaeffler's ratings are underpinned by a business profile that Fitch views as being in the 'BBB' category. The company benefits from its large scale, its positioning on high value-added parts, a top-ranking position in high-quality and reliability-driven market segments, and a solid track record of innovation. Fitch expects the longstanding relationships with large and renowned original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and its sound end-market diversification to continue. Schaeffler also benefits from its broad industrial footprint, with a presence in both developed and emerging markets, matching OEMs' production hubs. Solid Growth Prospects: Fitch expects Schaeffler to outperform the light-vehicle production growth rate over the foreseeable future. The group has demonstrated its capacity to sustainably increase the value of its content per vehicle by enhancing existing products, developing integrated systems and accompanying changes in requirements and standards by bringing innovative solutions into the markets. Strong organic growth is likely in the aftermarkets businesses, where the massive increase in car sales in China will provide growth opportunities. In China, the company is also likely to benefit more from its greater exposure to the fast-growing local OEMs than its peers (34% of local sales compared with typically 15%-20%). Positioned to Benefit From Electrification: The extent and the speed of the transition from hybrid to fully electric vehicles will be critical for Schaeffler because of its focus on mechanical parts for drivetrains. In this context, the group's longstanding relationships with the major OEMs, strong innovation ability and global manufacturing footprint position it favourably to maintain growth in line with the industry. The company already has several customer projects and series contracts for its hybrid modules and e-axles. Sound Operating Profitability: Schaeffler's operating margin of more than 12% over the past five years is well above our expectations for a 'BBB-' rating. In our view, Schaeffler's strong profitability reflects the high added value of its production, a high level of vertical integration and exposure to the more profitable aftermarket businesses. The strong operating margins provide headroom to maintain investment-grade metrics despite the drag on the Automotive division's margins of higher R&D expenditure, a greater share of systems in sales leading to higher purchase content, a risk of growing raw materials prices and slower growth rates in key markets. Mid-Term FCF Pressure: Fitch expects mid-term pressure on free cash-flow (FCF) margins, which will be only slightly positive over the next two years. This will result from continuously high investments to support the growth strategy and increasing dividends. Weak expected FCF generation for the current rating is therefore more the result of high investment and increasing dividends, which could be reduced or cut in case of financial stress, rather than a sign of weak underlying profitability. Financial Flexibility Restored: Fitch expects Schaeffler's funds from operations (FFO) net leverage to increase to nearly 2x at end-2018 from lower FFO and pressure on FCF generation, before reducing again to around 1.5x by end-2020 due to improving cash generation as the upswing in the investment cycle ends. This level of leverage will be more commensurate with our expectations for a 'BBB-' rating. Schaeffler has gradually reduced its leverage through a combination of increasing FFO and positive FCF. Fitch also expects IHO-V's net leverage to reduce from around 3.5x in 2017 to around 2.5x by 2020. Parent-Subsidiary Linkage Established: The ratings of Schaeffler are one notch higher than the IDR of IHO-V, due to the higher underlying rating on Schaeffler and the weak to moderate linkage between Schaeffler and IHO-V. Limited documentary constraints on upstreaming of dividends do not ring-fence Schaeffler from additional leverage at IHO-V. Fitch expects dividend payments to remain predictable, and support a modest deleveraging at Schaeffler. DERIVATION SUMMARY Schaeffler's business profile compares adequately with auto suppliers in the 'BBB' rating category. Schaeffler benefits from stronger business diversification than peers, outranked only by Robert Bosch and Continental. Like other large and global suppliers, including Continental and Delphi, it has a broad and diversified exposure to large international OEMs. However, the share of its aftermarket business is smaller than that of tyre manufacturers such as Michelin and Continental. Schaeffler also has stronger operating and cash-flow margins than a typical auto supplier that does not benefit from exposure to the tyre businesses. However, Schaeffler's financial structure is typically weaker than 'BBB' rated peers'. Fitch used its "Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" criteria to derive the ratings of Schaeffler. No Country Ceiling or operating environment aspects affect the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - +3.0%-4.0% top line growth over the next four years; - a decline in the gross profit margin in the Automotive division; - an increase in the gross profit margin in the Industrial division; - growing R&D intensity; - working-capital outflows each year; - average capex intensity of 9.0% over 2017-2020; - pay-out ratio of 35%; - no material acquisitions. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the ratings of Schaeffler AG and IHO-V GmbH are linked under Fitch's "Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" criteria, the sensitivities related to each company's ratings are also linked. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - IHO-V FFO-adjusted net leverage trending towards 2x - Schaeffler's FFO adjusted net leverage at or below 1x - Schaeffler's FCF at or above 2% on a sustainable basis - Weakening of formal linkage ties between Schaeffler and IHO-V Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - IHO-V FFO adjusted net leverage above 3.5x - Schaeffler net leverage above 2.5x - Schaeffler's EBIT margin below 9% on a sustained basis - Schaeffler's FCF margin below 1% on a sustained basis - Strengthening of formal linkage ties between Schaeffler and IHO-V -A reduction in IHO-V's stake in Continental AG without adequate deleveraging LIQUIDITY Heathy Liquidity: Schaeffler's liquidity is supported by EUR0.7 billion of readily available cash at end-2016 according to Fitch's adjustment for minimum operational cash of EUR0.4 billion, representing about 2.5% of revenue. The group had a EUR1.3 billion committed and unused revolving credit line at end-2016, which covers the very limited amount of short-term debt. The maturity profile is not an immediate risk, with no material maturity before 2020. IHO-V's liquidity is also healthy, benefiting from sound interest cover from expected dividends flow and the absence of a material maturity before 2021. Liquidity is further supported by access to a committed and unused EUR0.2 billion revolving credit line at end-2016. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Schaeffler AG --Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Schaeffler Finance B.V. --Senior secured 'BBB-'; IHO Verwaltungs GmbH --Issuer Default Rating 'BB+'; Outlook Stable --Senior secured 'BB+' Contact: Principal Analyst Aurelien Jacqout Associate Director +33 144 299 137 Supervisory Analyst Tom Chruszcz Director +48 22 338 6294 Fitch Polska SA Krolewska 16 00 - 103 Warsaw, Poland Committee Chairperson Paul Lund Senior Director +44 20 3530 1244 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 24 April 2017 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Operating Leases: Operating lease expenses are capitalised using a multiple of 8x in line with Fitch's criteria; Cash: Reported cash is adjusted by EUR350 million to account for seasonal working-capital swings and restricted cash. Other: Restructuring costs are treated as operating costs, legal expenses and gains/losses on asset disposals are treated as non-operating items. Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001