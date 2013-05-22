(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version
published on 21
May 2013, which incorrectly stated some of the Rating
Sensitivities.
Fitch Ratings has downgraded UK-based retailer Marks and Spencer
Group plc's
(M&S) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating to
'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Short-term rating has been affirmed at
'F3'. The Outlook
on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
The downgrade reflects M&S's weakened business risk profile as
highlighted in
its FY13 (financial year ending 30 March 2013) results with a
3.5% drop in group
underlying operating profit. FY13 operating performance has been
negatively
impacted by its general merchandise (GM) division due in part to
continued
market share loss in womenswear, adverse weather conditions in
May 2012 and
internal merchandising issues (stock shortages) in Q113. This is
also reflective
of a difficult consumer environment and the structural changes
affecting large
UK clothing retailers.
These structural challenges include competition from value
clothing retailers
such as Primark and the supermarkets, the growth of
multi-channel retailing, the
intensity of promotional activities and the fact that consumers
are less loyal
to brands/retailers, switching between retailers for better
promotions or deals.
The Stable Outlook reflects strong credit metrics and sufficient
cushion at the
current 'BBB-' for M&S to turnaround its weakened business
profile especially in
its GM division and for any further underperformance given the
expected weak
consumer environment in its core UK market and international
markets.
The ratings continue to reflect M&S's leading market position in
the UK clothing
sector and its niche position in food.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
General Merchandise Execution Risks:
The key challenge for M&S remains the successful execution and
improvement of
its UK GM division (46% of UK group sales). M&S has suffered
eight consecutive
quarters of declining GM LFL sales since Q411 (quarter ended
March 2011) with
Q113 (quarter ended 30 June 2012) being the steepest at 6.8%.
M&S's core GM
segment, womenswear has been losing market share to value
retailers,
supermarkets and other clothing peers. M&S has since appointed a
new management
team to put GM performance back on track and has also invested
in operational
improvements to the business.
However, the combination of a challenging UK consumer
environment coupled with
the changes made by the new GM team in M&S will mean that any
material
improvement is likely to be slow. M&S's new multi-channel
platform will only be
launched in spring 2014. Fitch does not expect a meaningful
recovery until 2014
when the GM team has had an opportunity to influence a full year
of collections
or sales.
Declining Operating Margins:
M&S operating margins has been on a declining trend since FY09.
Operating margin
was 8.5% in FY09 and it is expected to be around 7.8% in FY13.
This is due in
part, to the reasons mentioned above regarding the GM division
but also as food
contributes more to group revenue and profits. The food division
contributed
about half of group sales in FY07 but it is now 54% of group
sales in FY13.
However, its gross margins are lower at 31.7% compared with GM
of 51.8% in FY13.
Positive Food Development:
The food division continues to generate stable positive LFL
sales growth since
Q310. Food accounts for 54% of total group sales in FY13. FY13
benefitted from a
strong performance in Christmas 2012, supported by its
innovation, quality and
provenance credentials and extended winter weather in 2012/2013.
Fitch expects
this positive development to continue in the food division given
management's
track record and focus on innovation and quality.
Credit Metrics:
Fitch expects M&S's credit metrics to remain stable over the
next 18 months.
M&S's credit metrics are strong at 'BBB-' and it has a
substantial owned
property portfolio compared to peers. M&S has solid financial
flexibility with
the ability to pull different levers to focus on cash flow and
the maintenance
of credit metrics. Lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR is expected
to be around 3.3x
and funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage to be
around 3.5x in FY13.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to a positive
rating action
include:
- An improvement in LFL sales growth relative to its peers
- Stabilisation of its market share in womenswear
- Sustained group EBIT margin above 8%, mainly reflecting the
success of the
turnaround of M&S's GM division
- FFO fixed charge cover sustainable at or above 3x
- Lease adjusted net debt/EBITDAR below 2.8x or FFO adjusted net
leverage below
3.3x
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative
rating action
include:
- Group EBIT margin decreasing to below 7% due to continued
price investments
and M&S's inability to maintain cost pressures
- Continued loss of market share in womenswear
- FFO/fixed charge cover below 2.5x
- Lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR increasing to above 3.5x or
lease-adjusted net
debt/FFO increasing to above 4.0x
- The emergence of shareholder pressure for shareholder-friendly
measures
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Roma Patel
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1465
Supervisory Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.