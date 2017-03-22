(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 22 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version
published
earlier today to correct the decline in government deposits to
SAR242bn, the
decline in SAMA net foreign assets to USD46bn (7.2% of GDP) and
the total value
of SAMA net foreign assets to USD517bn.
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Saudi Arabia's Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The
issue ratings on Saudi Arabia's senior unsecured
foreign-currency bonds have
also been downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The Country Ceiling has
been downgraded
to 'AA' from 'AA+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs have been
affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Saudi Arabia's Long-Term IDRs reflects the
continued
deterioration of public and external balance sheets, the
significantly wider
than expected fiscal deficit in 2016 and continued doubts about
the extent to
which the government's ambitious reform programme can be
implemented.
Government deposits declined by SAR242bn to SAR841bn (35% of
2016 GDP) between
June 2016 and January 2017, only about half the peak level of
SAR1,643bn in
August 2014, although this decline partly reflects transfers
between the
government and the Public Investment Fund (PIF). General
government debt rose to
9.7% of GDP, from 4% in 2015. This included sales of
local-currency bonds during
the first three quarters of last year and a USD17.5bn Eurobond
issued in
October. The government balance sheet remains strong relative to
'A' and 'AA'
category peers but will become less of a support for the rating
unless the
deterioration in public debt dynamics is arrested.
The deterioration in the government balance sheet reflects the
large central
government budget deficit of SAR416bn or 17.3% of GDP in 2016,
up from SAR362bn
in 2015 and much higher than the budget target of SAR326bn. The
deterioration
was mainly due to the clearance of arrears on capital
expenditure of SAR75bn.
The arrears arose in 2015 because payments for many projects
were halted while
the government was seeking greater visibility on the entirety of
outstanding
project commitments.
In its budget for 2017, the government has targeted a central
government deficit
of SAR198bn or 7.7% of GDP for 2017. The main factors behind the
improvement
will be the rise in crude oil prices, which will more than
offset the effect of
OPEC production cuts on government oil revenue, and the absence
of further
arrears payments. According to the budget, oil revenue will rise
by SAR151bn in
2017 which is in line with our projections. The government
projects a decline in
expenditure, mainly because it expects no further need for
arrears clearance and
no further accumulation of arrears. We expect the central
government deficit to
fall to 9.2% of GDP in 2017 and 7.1% of GDP in 2018. This will
again be financed
by some further run-down in deposits as well domestic and
international
issuance. As a result, general government debt will rise to
14.5% of GDP in
2018.
The government has already taken several fiscal consolidation
measures,
including cuts in civil service allowances and a hike in
administered utility
prices. Further measures are being implemented under the
government's
consolidation plan, the Fiscal Balance Programme (FBP), which
targets to
eliminate the fiscal deficit by 2020. According to the FBP,
phased hikes in
regulated energy and water prices will bring additional revenue
of SAR209bn per
year in 2020. Gradual implementation of non-oil revenue measures
(including a
levy on expats to be phased in over several years and a
value-added tax to be
introduced at the beginning of 2018) will bring SAR152bn and
operational and
capital expenditure control will also be enhanced. To raise the
social
acceptance of these measures, an allowance for the poorest
households with an
annual cost of ultimately SAR60bn-SAR70bn per year in 2020 will
be phased in.
These measures will help to contain further balance sheet
erosion, but in
Fitch's view it is unlikely that they will all be achieved. The
FBP itself is
ambitious and comes together with reforms to reduce Saudi
Arabia's oil
dependence, including the IPO of Saudi Aramco planned for 2018
and an ambitious
privatisation agenda (our fiscal forecasts contain no
IPO/privatisation receipts
as these will probably be transferred to the Public Investment
Fund) as well as
numerous sectoral initiatives. The commitment of the political
leadership to the
reform programme is very strong. However, in Fitch's view, the
scale of the
reform agenda risks overwhelming the government's administrative
capacity. In
addition, the economy may not be able to absorb rises in
administered energy
prices, which could severely affect energy-intensive industries,
or the planned
expat levies, which could undermine large parts of the domestic
private sector.
On the external side, partly as a result of the fall in
government deposits, the
Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority's (SAMA) net foreign assets
fell USD46bn or
7.2% of GDP between June 2016 and January 2017 to USD517bn. We
estimate the
current account deficit at 6.1% for all of 2016, down from 8.7%
in 2015,
reflecting largely the rise in oil prices. The reduction in
government imports
of goods and services during the build-up of arrears in the
first three
quarters, which improved the current account further, was
probably reversed in
4Q16 as the arrears were cleared. The deficit in 2017 will fall
further to 3%
boosted by higher oil prices.
Saudi Arabia's ratings also reflect the following rating
drivers:
GDP grew by 1.4% in 2016 according to preliminary data, with a
rise in oil
sector GDP of 3.4% and an increase in the non-oil sector by just
0.2%. Weak
non-oil growth reflected the liquidity crunch due to the delay
of government
payments during the first three quarters of last year and the
increased
uncertainty as a result of the reform efforts, which may have
held back
investment. In 2017, oil production will be scaled back as a
result of the OPEC
production cuts, with Saudi Arabia committed to cutting its
production by
323b/d. Fitch expects the non-oil sector to grow by 1.4%,
supported by arrears
payments in late 2016 and early 2017 and a slower pace of fiscal
consolidation.
After turning negative in January 2017, inflation is likely to
be boosted by
rises in excise taxes, utility price hikes and the VAT
introduction but will
remain moderate given limited demand pressures.
Fitch views Saudi Arabia's banking sector as strong and stable.
Fitch's banking
sector indicator for Saudi Arabia remains 'a', which is one of
the strongest
indicators for all Fitch-rated sovereigns and weaker only than
Australia,
Canada, Singapore and Sweden. The non-performing loan ratio, at
1.4%, and the
capital adequacy ratio, at 17.5% in 4Q16, remain very healthy
despite the more
difficult economic environment. Banking liquidity tightened up
to 3Q16, but
these pressures eased due to the clearing of government arrears,
measures taken
by SAMA and increased confidence following the successful
Eurobond issuance in
October. Nonetheless, private sector credit growth slowed to
1.8% in January
2017, down from 8.1% in June 2016, due to tighter lending
conditions by banks
and the weak investment environment.
Geopolitical risks remain high relative to 'A' category peers.
Saudi Arabia and
its allies are fighting a war against Houthi rebels in Yemen and
an end to the
conflict remains elusive. Tensions with Iran, Saudi Arabia's
main regional
rival, also persist and could escalate, although direct military
conflict
remains highly unlikely. The line of succession has been clearly
defined, but
Fitch believes rivalries within the royal family could become a
source of
instability. Austerity measures, although very carefully phased
in and combined
with offsetting citizen account benefits, could raise discontent
among the
population but major sustained civil unrest remains unlikely.
Income per capita is in line with the 'A' category median, but
the World Bank
governance indicator and the business climate are well below the
medians for 'A'
category peers.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns a score equivalent to a rating
of 'A-' on the
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long
Term Foreign
Currency IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as
follows:
Public finances: +1 notch, to reflect the large government
deposits held with
SAMA as well as other government assets
External finances: +1 notch, to reflect the large size of
sovereign net foreign
assets, largely held as international reserves and the strong
net external
creditor position
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action:
- Continued rapid erosion of the fiscal or external positions,
for example as a
result of a failure to implement fiscal reforms or due to a
renewed fall in oil
prices.
- Spill-over from regional conflicts or a domestic political
shock that
threatens stability or affects key economic activities.
The following factors, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action:
- Fiscal consolidation sufficient to stem the depletion of
fiscal and external
buffers and put the budget on a path to a surplus.
- A sustained period of higher oil prices.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts Brent crude oil prices to average USD52.5/b in
2017 and USD55/b
in 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Krisjanis Krustins
Associate Director
+852 2263 9831
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020912
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001