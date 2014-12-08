(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/FRANKFURT, December 08 (Fitch) This announcement replaces
the version
published on 5 December 2014. The rating action on the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR and commercial paper should be affirmation, and not
maintained on
Rating Watch Negative as previously stated.
Fitch Ratings has maintained the Region of Midi Pyrenees on
Rating Watch
Negative. The Long-term local and foreign currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs)
are at 'AA+' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR has been
affirmed at 'F1+'.
Its EUR100m commercial paper has also been affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Rating Watch Negative reflects that on France's IDRs
(AA+/RWN/F1+) since 14
October 2014 as the region's ratings are capped by the
sovereign's.
The ratings of the Region of Midi-Pyrenees reflect its track
record of sound
operating performance, low indebtedness, good governance and a
robust economy.
Midi Pyrenees will be merged with the Region of
Languedoc-Roussillon, expanding
the budgetary profile of the regions over the medium term
through a broadening
of their competencies. Fitch will monitor developments in
respect of this and
assess their impact on the budgetary profile and how the
region's debt will be
legally treated. Despite a likely moderate weakening, we expect
the region's
performance and debt metrics to remain compatible with 'AA+'
peers.
The region aims to keep its debt payback ratio below three years
through to
2017. We expect that the region would be able to respect its
commitments, with a
debt payback ratio of 2.4 years compared with an estimated one
year at end-2014.
This is below the region's average debt maturity of 10 years as
of 1 January
2014.
Compared with its international peers, Midi-Pyrenees has a low
level of debt. We
forecast total debt would reach EUR285m or 29% of current
revenue at end-2014,
versus 27% in 2013. In 2014, despite a large funding
requirement, the region has
been able to limit new borrowings following a drawdown on its
treasury of funds.
In Fitch's view, this underlines the administration's prudent
financial
management. Debt is prudently managed, as 52% is fixed-rate and
does not include
high-risk products.
Fitch expects the region's operating margin to ease to 21% in
2017, mainly due
to sluggish revenue following expected cuts in state transfers,
and despite
strong control of operating expenditure. At end-2014, we
estimate Midi-Pyrenees
would continue to report a strong operating margin of 30%,
compared with 29% at
end-2013.
Despite an erosion of the current margin, we expect the region's
self-financing
rate of investment should remain sound at 84% (compared with an
expected 95% at
end-2014), assuming a high level of annual capital expenditure
of EUR407m until
2017. Fitch estimates that the region has some leeway in capex
as about 70%
corresponds to capital transfers (subsidies for regional
projects).
The region's liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows
and diverse
credit lines. Midi-Pyrenees' liquidity management policy has
broadened to
include the issue of French commercial paper (EUR100m). The
region also has
sufficient bank loans and revolving credit lines.
Midi Pyrenees is one of most attractive French business
destinations, given its
dynamic economy driven by investments in research and
development. With regional
GDP growth exceeding the national average in recent years,
Midi-Pyrenees ranks
eighth among France's regions in contribution to national GDP.
In 2Q14, regional
unemployment (10.1%) was slightly higher than the national
average (9.7%).
Fitch considers the region's financial management highly
efficient, notably in
its forecasting ability, which allows Midi-Pyrenees to control
its annual
commitments in budgetary performance and debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The resolution of the RWN is dependent on the outcome of the RWN
on the French
sovereign's IDR. The next review is scheduled on 12 December
2014, according to
the CRA3 calendar. Therefore, any rating action taken on the
French sovereign
would be reflected in the ratings of the Region of
Midi-Pyrenees.
A downgrade could also result from Midi-Pyrenees' inability to
control its
operating expenditure and adjust its capital expenditure to its
self-financing
capacity, resulting in a debt payback ratio of over four years.
