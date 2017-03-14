(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 14 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the
version published
on 3 March, clarifying that compliance with capital buffers is
required at the
end of each quarter.
Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of the "Russian
Banks Datawatch",
a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian
banks'
statutory accounts.
The publication includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 February 2017, and changes
during January 2017
- Charts illustrating balance-sheet changes in 2017 for the main
state-related,
privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
Fitch notes the following key developments in the banking sector
in January
2017:
Sector corporate loans nominally contracted by RUB243 billion
(0.7%), but after
adjusting for 1% rouble appreciation against the dollar the
decrease was a
smaller RUB145 billion (0.4%). Notable currency-adjusted
decreases were reported
by Sberbank (RUB93 billion, 0.8%), Alfa (RUB53 billion, 4.1%)
and Credit Bank of
Moscow (RUB39 billion, 3.9%), while there were considerable
increases at
Gazprombank (RUB30 billion, 0.9%), Raiffeisen (RUB26 billion,
8.1%) and Orient
Express (RUB34 billion, 4.5x end-2016 corporate loans, due to
merger with
Uniastrum bank).
Retail loans contracted by a moderate RUB19 billion (0.2%) after
being adjusted
for exchange-rate movements. The largest decrease was at Nordea
(RUB16 billion,
due to the sale of the mortgage portfolio to Sovcombank) while
the largest
increase was at Orient Express (RUB15 billion, 12.3%, due to the
merger with
Uniastrum). Only Tinkoff among the specialised retail banks
increased loans, by
3%, while Russian Standard, Home Credit, OTP and Rencredit
deleveraged by
0.4%-1%.
Customer accounts (excluding those from government entities)
nominally increased
by RUB545 billion (1.1%), and by RUB677 billion (1.4%) after
adjusting for
currency movements, resulting from a RUB743 billion (3%) rise in
corporate
accounts and a RUB66 billion (0.3%) contraction in retail
deposits. Large
corporate account increases occurred at VTB (RUB435 billion,
10%, mainly due to
growth of FX deposits with a maturity of more than three years
from local
corporates) and Rosneft-controlled VBRR (RUB203 billion, 140%,
due to growth of
FX current accounts).This significant inflow of foreign-currency
funding
correlates with the Central Bank of Russia's (CBR) FX reserves
increase of about
USD13 billion in January and therefore could be cross-border.
Considerable increases in corporate accounts were also reported
by Otkritie
(RUB70 billion, 8.9%), Alfa (RUB32 billion, 3.8%) and
Surgutneftegazbank (RUB34
billion, 42%). Retail deposits were more or less stable, while
Orient Express'
large RUB55bn increase (59%) was due to the merger with
Uniastrum.
State funding decreased (adjusting for currency movements) by
RUB347 billion
(9.8%). This was a net result of repayments of RUB771 billion to
the CBR and
RUB29 billion to other government entities, and borrowings of
RUB427 billion
from regional and federal budgets and RUB26 billion from the
Ministry of Finance
(MinFin). The largest repayments to the CBR were made by VTB
(RUB414 billion)
and Gazprombank (RUB65 billion), which were also the largest
borrowers from
regional and federal budgets, taking RUB183 billion and RUB82
billion,
respectively.
Considerable repayments of CBR funds were also reported by
Otkritie (RUB101
billion), Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB43 billion), Express-Volga
(RUB42 billion)
and SMP bank (RUB44 billion). Remaining state funding was RUB2.3
trillion
(excluding RUB0.4 trillion of CBR FX repo and the CBR's RUB0.5
trillion loan to
Sberbank), of which the main users were VTB group (50% of total
sector state
funding; 10% of group liabilities), Gazprombank (16%; 8%) and
Rusag (9%; 8%).
We expect a further reduction of state funding in 2017 due to
continued
liquidity inflows driven by the CBR rouble issue. This issue is
mainly related
to the purchase of foreign currency from MinFin reserve funds
used to finance
the budget deficit of about RUB2.8 trillion in 2017. MinFin
plans to increase
net borrowings to RUB1 trillion, so the remaining RUB1.8
trillion of deficit
financing (RUB2.1 trillion in 2016) should be met mainly by
selling reserves to
the CBR.
The continued rouble issuance is leading to a build-up of excess
liquidity in
the sector. The CBR has been sterilising this through deposit
auctions, and in
January conducted four one-week auctions for RUB500 billion-800
billion each.
The outstanding amount of such placements with the CBR at
end-January was a
significant RUB935 billion (1.3% of banks' assets). We believe
some of this
money will be used by banks to buy government bonds as their
issuance increases,
although the liquidity surplus will not disappear as MinFin
places temporary
free funds with the banks or budgetary spending feeds into
customer deposits.
The sector reported RUB120 billion net profit in January
(annualised ROAE of
17%), but adjusting for RUB83 billion of negative adjustments to
last year's
earnings recognised in equity, profit was a weaker RUB37 billion
(5%). B&N Bank
reported a large adjusted loss (RUB4.6 billion, 6% of end-2016
equity). Among
the specialised retail banks, Tinkoff reported sound adjusted
profit (5% of
end-2016 equity). Russian Standard, Home Credit and Rencredit
had more moderate
but positive results of 1%-2%, while OTP lost 2.5%.
The sampled banks' average capital ratios were roughly stable in
January due to
an absence of lending growth, limited currency movements and
stable capital
bases. The average total capital ratio was 13.6% (required
minimum, excluding
buffers: 8%), the Tier 1 ratio 9.5% (6%) and the Core Tier 1
9.2% (4.5%). In
January the CBR increased the capital conservation buffer to
1.25% and systemic
importance buffer to 0.35% from 0.625% and 0.15%, respectively,
in 2016.
Therefore systemically important banks now need to achieve a
core Tier 1 ratio
of 6.1%, a Tier 1 ratio of 7.6% and a total ratio of 9.6%, while
other banks
need to reach 5.75%, 7.25% and 9.25%, respectively.
All 10 systemically important banks complied with the capital
ratios including
the revised buffers, although two of them, Gazprombank and
Promsvyazbank, have
only moderate Tier 1 cushions, with ratios of 8% at end-January.
Gazprombank
should improve its Tier 1 ratio by about 200bp once its 2016
profit has been
audited (this is currently treated as Tier 2 capital) and by a
further
150bp-200bp when it receives new capital from Gazprom.
Eight of the non-systemically important sample banks (excluding
failed and
rescued banks and those not reporting capital ratios) had
capital ratios above
the minimum capital requirements, but did not meet the
regulatory buffers,
although this does not represent a regulatory breach as
compliance with buffers
is required only at the end of each quarter. These are Globex,
Orient Express,
Rencredit, UBRIR, Moscow Industrial, International Financial
Club, Uraltransbank
and Jugra. Inability to meet buffer requirements could lead to
limitations on
dividend payments, but would not represent grounds for a licence
withdrawal.
However, Fitch believes that in some cases the CBR could discuss
potential
measures to strengthen capital with bank owners.
We estimate that at end-1M17 the capital buffers (excluding
potential future
profits) of 28 of the sampled banks (excluding failed and
rescued banks, and
those not reporting capital ratios) were sufficient to absorb
potential losses
equal to less than 5% of loans (based on minimal capital
requirements) and two
could absorb less than 1%. The latter are SKS-Bank (subsidiary
of Credit Bank of
Moscow) and UBRIR.
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
