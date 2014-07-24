(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
This announcement corrects the version published on 23 July 2014, which incorrectly stated
the currency of the proposed notes.
Fitch Ratings has assigned Findus PIK S.C.A. (holdco) an expected Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'CCC(EXP)' and its planned EUR200m PIK notes issue an expected
debt rating of 'CC(EXP)'/'RR6'. The assignment of final ratings is contingent
upon the receipt of the final documents conforming materially to the preliminary
documentation received.
Findus PledgeCo S.a.r.l.'s (Findus) 'B-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and Findus BondCo S.A.'s senior secured notes 'B+' rating are unaffected by the
proposed issue.
Fitch has not included the planned issue of EUR200m notes in its leverage ratios
due to their equity-like characteristics, mainly the issuer's option to pay
either PIK or cash interest. Fitch expects the interest on the new notes to be
paid-in-kind given Findus's current limited financial flexibility. Given the
neutral impact of the planned notes on Findus's cash flow and senior debt, the
credit metrics of the restricted group are unchanged.
The EUR200m will be issued outside of the restricted group and payment of
interest in cash is optional rather than mandatory. The notes have a maturity of
five years and the proceeds will be used to repay part of the issuer's existing
preferred equity certificates (PECs). The PIK notes will represent a senior
obligation of the issuer and will benefit from first-priority pledges over the
share capital of the restricted group (Findus Special Intermediary) and over
Findus PIK SCA's parent's (Findus Intermediary) PECs. There is no cross-default
between the restricted group debt obligations and the PIK notes, but enforcement
of the PIK notes share pledge would lead to a change of control event at the
restricted group level.
The holdco's expected IDR of 'CCC(EXP)' is derived from Findus's 'B-' IDR
reflecting its links to the operating performance of the restricted group but
notched down to reflect the holdco's higher default risk. The higher default
risk is largely attributable to the holdco's subordinated nature within the
holding structure and significant limitations (e.g. restricted payments) to
upstream payments from the restricted group.
The expected instrument rating on the PIK notes of 'CC(EXP)' reflects the deeply
subordinated nature of these instruments relative to Findus's senior liabilities
as well as the absence of direct claims over the restricted group other than a
residual equity claim on Findus. Fitch believes that under a distressed
scenario, this feature is likely to result in poor recovery ratings of 'RR6' in
the range of 0%-10%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Geographic and Product Diversity
Findus remains the leader in its key markets of Norway, Sweden, Finland and
France, with high market shares in branded frozen food and a diverse product
proposition of frozen fish and ready-to-eat meals. However, Fitch expects
increasing private-label penetration and competition from chilled food to
continue putting pressure on Findus group's profit margins. Cost savings, while
limited, are expected to remain the key driver of profit growth.
Volatility in Commodity Prices
Sudden commodity price inflation, such as the recent all-time high price of
salmon, in conjunction with greater volatility in food commodity markets will
continue to challenge Findus, especially in the event of a slowdown in consumer
spending. Meanwhile, the group is benefiting from continued investments in
product innovation and successful negotiations of contracts with food retailers
to pass on price increases in raw materials.
Scope for EBITDA Stability
Fitch expects product innovation and contract negotiations to mitigate raw
material price increases. We therefore project that EBITDA margins should remain
fairly stable at FY14's (year to September 2014) 8%. FY13 and 1HFY14
performances were in line with management's expectations despite challenges in
frozen fish sales in Norway. EBITDA margins returned to the FY11 level after
having previously been on a contracting path.
Resilient Food Consumption
Consumption of fast-moving consumer goods is fairly resilient through the
economic cycle, although growth in mature and developed markets is limited.
Findus's product innovation capabilities and targeted marketing spending are key
to ensuring its product offering remains relevant to consumers amid changing
economic conditions, consumer preferences, health concerns and food price
inflation.
Improving FCF
Findus has historically generated low levels of FCF, which is considered a
weakness. Although we expect a mildly negative FCF margin in 2014 due to one-off
costs for refinancing, exchange rate translational differences and working
capital unwinding, we expect cash generation to improve, albeit remaining
relatively weak at around 1% during FY14-FY16.
High Leverage
Findus's FFO adjusted gross leverage at end of the financial year to September
2013 (FYE13) post refinancing remained high at 6.4x. Fitch expects leverage to
improve towards 5.5x with FFO fixed charge cover moving towards 1.8x by 2016. If
maintained, this leverage profile would be considered relatively strong for the
'B-' rating relative to close peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating actions include:
- Improvement in operating profitability and organic business growth evidenced
by EBITDA margin improvement up to 9% (FYE13: 7.9%) and FCF margin of 3% or
higher (FYE13: 0.2%).
- Further de-leveraging with FFO adjusted leverage to or below 5.5x on a
sustained basis (FYE13: 6.4x).
- FFO fixed charge cover at 2x or above on a sustained basis (FYE13: 2.3x).
Negative: Future developments that could, individually or collectively, lead to
positive negative rating actions include:
- A contraction in organic revenue, for example resulting from increased
competitive pressures, combined with a steady reduction in operating
profitability leading to an EBITDA margin below 7%.
- Consecutive periods of negative FCF leading to erosion of the liquidity
cushion.
- A sustained deterioration in FFO adjusted leverage to or above 7x.
- FFO fixed charge cover sustainably at 1.5x or below.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Adequate Liquidity
Fitch anticipates that Findus's liquidity will remain adequate, supported by a
super senior RCF of GBP60m and, in the longer term, mildly positive FCF
generation from FY15.
No Maturities Before 2018
Findus's current debt includes approximately GBP405m of senior secured notes
maturing in July 2018, revolving credit facility (RCF) of GBP60m maturing in
December 2017. While there is no debt amortisation pressure in the foreseeable
future, we believe that the deleveraging path will be slow and dependent on
growth in EBITDA. Fitch expects FFO adjusted leverage to remain above 5.5x until
at least 2016.