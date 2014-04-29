(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version published earlier today which incorrectly stated Mapfre's Issuer Default Rating. Fitch Ratings has upgraded Mapfre SA's (Mapfre) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and its core operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow the upgrade of Spain's Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' (see "Fitch Upgrades Spain to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable", dated 25 April 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). Spain's creditworthiness still somewhat weighs on Mapfre's ratings. With 56% of the group's financial assets invested in Spain at end-2013, Mapfre remains substantially exposed to the Spanish economy. RATING SENSITIVITIES Mapfre's ratings could be downgraded if its exposure to the Spanish insurance market or sovereign debt results in investment losses with a material impact on capital. Mapfre's ratings could also be downgraded if the Spanish sovereign rating is downgraded. Factors that could trigger an upgrade include an upgrade of the rating of Spain, alongside strong group capitalisation (as measured by, for example, the regulatory Solvency I ratio remaining above 200%), or exposure to Spanish debt falling below 100% of group shareholders' funds (currently 115%). The rating actions are as follows: Mapfre Familiar; Mapfre Global Risks Cia De Seguros Y Reaseguos; Mapfre Vida SA De Seguros Y Reaseguros; and Mapfre Re Compania De Reaseguros S.A - IFS ratings upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Mapfre SA -Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable -EUR1bn 5.125% senior unsecured debt due 2015 upgraded to 'BBB-' -EUR700m 5.91% subordinated debt due 2037 with step-up in 2017 upgraded to 'BB' Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 13 November 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN THROUGH THE MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status null/gws/en/disclosure/solicitation?pr_id=828076 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.