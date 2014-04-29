(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version
published
earlier today which incorrectly stated Mapfre's Issuer Default
Rating.
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Mapfre SA's (Mapfre) Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to
'BBB' from 'BBB-' and its core operating subsidiaries' Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow the upgrade of Spain's Long-term IDR
to 'BBB+' from
'BBB' (see "Fitch Upgrades Spain to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable",
dated 25 April 2014
at www.fitchratings.com).
Spain's creditworthiness still somewhat weighs on Mapfre's
ratings. With 56% of
the group's financial assets invested in Spain at end-2013,
Mapfre remains
substantially exposed to the Spanish economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Mapfre's ratings could be downgraded if its exposure to the
Spanish insurance
market or sovereign debt results in investment losses with a
material impact on
capital. Mapfre's ratings could also be downgraded if the
Spanish sovereign
rating is downgraded.
Factors that could trigger an upgrade include an upgrade of the
rating of Spain,
alongside strong group capitalisation (as measured by, for
example, the
regulatory Solvency I ratio remaining above 200%), or exposure
to Spanish debt
falling below 100% of group shareholders' funds (currently
115%).
The rating actions are as follows:
Mapfre Familiar; Mapfre Global Risks Cia De Seguros Y Reaseguos;
Mapfre Vida SA
De Seguros Y Reaseguros; and Mapfre Re Compania De Reaseguros
S.A
- IFS ratings upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Mapfre SA
-Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
-EUR1bn 5.125% senior unsecured debt due 2015 upgraded to 'BBB-'
-EUR700m 5.91% subordinated debt due 2037 with step-up in 2017
upgraded to 'BB'
