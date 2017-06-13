BRIEF-CBK Holdings posts FY loss HK$8.1 million
* Announcement of annual results for the year-ended 31 March 2017
(Corrects story from Feb 15. Corrects Q4 net loss in headline and second bullet to 6.2 mln zlotys from 3.8 mln zlotys. Company corrected its own statement.)
June 13 ADMIRAL BOATS SA:
* REPORTED Q4 REVENUE OF 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q4 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 7.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announcement of annual results for the year-ended 31 March 2017
* Directors do not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31st March, 2017