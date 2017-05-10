(Corrects May 8 brief headline to say company's stockholder
Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV, not Cascadian, may resell
up to 1.82 million shares. Adds bullets with additional details
of financing)
May 10 Cascadian Therapeutics Inc
* Files S-3 related to possible resale of up to 1.82 million
shares of common stock by Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV
and its affiliates - SEC filing
* Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV has option to resell
common shares of the company, as part of Series E preferred
stock financing announced in January by Cascadian
* S-3 filing is not related to a new secondary issue by
Cascadian
* Cascadian will not receive any cash proceeds from the
possible sale of any of shares of common stock by Growth Equity
Opportunities Fund
