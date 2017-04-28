BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
(Corrects headline to say Greggs Chairman Ian Durant to be appointed chairman of DFS Furniture, not to leave Greggs)
April 28 Greggs Plc:
* Chairman Ian Durant to be appointed chairman of DFS Furniture Plc, effective May 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives