BRIEF-Kuwait Finance and Investment FY profit falls
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
Nov 21 CME Group Inc
* CME lowers Crude Oil future NYMEX (CL) initial margins for specs by 8.1 percent to $3,740 per contract from $4,070
* CME lowers Comex 100 Gold futures (GC) initial margins for specs by 9.4 percent to $7,975 per contract from $8,800
* CME lowers Comex 5000 Silver futures (SI) initial margins for specs by 11.1 percent to $11,000 per contract from $12,375
* CME lowers Comex Copper futures (HG) initial margins for specs by 14.3 percent to $3,300 per contract from $3,850
* CME lowers RBOB Gasoline futures (RB) initial margins for specs by 5.6 percent to $4,675 per contract from $4,950
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017