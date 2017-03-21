BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
(Corrects headline and 3rd bullet in March 15 Brief to say company reported earnings, not loss)
March 21 Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc:
* Ten Peaks Coffee Company reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 revenue rose 5 percent to C$22.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share were C$0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.