(Corrects number of vehicles in first bullet to 495,900 from 521,400)

Feb 17 Volkswagen

* Says VW brand deliveries down 4.9 percent at 495,900 vehicles in January

* Says VW brand deliveries in January up 4.7 percent in Europe, up 17.1 percent in U.S., down 11.8 percent in China

* Says January decline in VW brand deliveries is due to special effects in China Further company coverage: (Editing by Adrian Croft)