BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 17 COAI:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Idea Cellular adds 190,043 subscribers in May - Industry body
* Bharti Airtel adds 2.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Aircel adds 173,091 subscribers in May - industry body
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.