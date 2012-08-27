AMMAN Aug 27 Rebels shot down a Syrian army helicopter on Monday while it was bombarding the Damascus neighbourhood of Jobar, as heavy fighting broke out between rebels and troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in the district, witnesses said.

Syrian state television said in a news flash a helicopter had crashed in Damascus, but offered no further details.

The witnesses said the helicopter was engulfed in flames after it was hit by a projectile during a burst of gun fire and then came down in the nearby district of Qaboun.

Video footage taken by activists also showed a burning helicopter falling to the ground. Rebels on the ground could be heard shouting "God is greatest".