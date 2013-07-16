(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 16 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the
version published
on 15 July 2013, which incorrectly stated the regulatory
solvency margin as at
June 2013.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed AMANAT Insurance (Kazakhstan)'s
(AMANAT) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B' and National IFS rating
at 'BB(kaz)'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AMANAT's ratings reflect adequate, albeit declining,
risk-adjusted
capitalisation offset by ongoing regulatory solvency risk and
relatively weak
profitability. The ratings also reflect the low credit quality
of AMANAT's
investment portfolio, with substantial holdings of
sub-investment-grade debt and
equity.
AMANAT's Fitch-calculated risk-adjusted capital adequacy showed
a decline
between 2010-2012. The decline in 2011 was caused by the fact
that the net
premium growth was higher than the increase in capital following
an equity
injection in Q411. In 2012, a significant dividend payment of
KZT400m further
weakened the risk-adjusted capital position. The dividend
withdrawal raises some
concerns about AMANAT's future capital management policy.
Nevertheless, the
company's risk-adjusted capital position remains supportive of
the current
ratings.
AMANAT's regulatory solvency margin reached a marginal level of
100.3% of the
required minimum during Q412 after a period of comfortable
surplus in Q411 and
most of 2012. The main reason for this deterioration was a
reduction in
available capital, which followed the acquisition of several
large insurance
contracts. The regulatory solvency margin subsequently improved
to 120% at
year-end 2012, but declined again to 113% at June 2013.
Fitch is concerned that by maintaining low coverage of the
statutory solvency
margin there is an increased risk that a breach of the minimum
regulatory
solvency requirement could occur from unexpected business
fluctuations.
AMANAT's return on adjusted equity averaged to only 2% between
2010-2012. The
low level of overall profitability is explained by the poor
technical
performance of its insurance operations, in contrast to the good
performance of
its investment portfolio. AMANAT's combined ratio improved
moderately in 2012 to
108% (2011 - 114%). This was caused by an improvement in the
loss ratio
component, while the commission and expense ratios remained
relatively stable
compared to 2011.
The accounting year loss ratio decreased to 28.7% at end-2012
from 35.2% at
end-2011. This was driven by positive loss reserve development
in the same year,
which more than offset a moderate rise in claims activity across
a number of
lines.
The riskiness of AMANAT's investment portfolio has been growing
over the past
three years. Equity instruments accounted for 19.2% of total
investments at
end-2012, up from 8.7% at end-2011 and 4.8% at end-2010. Fitch
is somewhat
concerned by the growing equity exposure as AMANAT has recently
had negative
experience in equity investments. The investment portfolio also
contains
significant concentrations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch notes that the scope for positive rating action is
currently limited in
the absence of evidence of more conservative management of the
regulatory
solvency ratio. Conversely, a prolonged fall of AMANAT's
solvency margin below
100%, in the absence of further financial support from the
shareholder, could
lead to a downgrade.
AMANAT's ratings could be upgraded if the company reported two
consecutive years
of underwriting and investment profits.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Zalesskiy
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5570
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
