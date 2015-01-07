(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, January 07 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version published on 27 November 2014 to include disclosure language relating to Thierry Moulonguet. Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC France's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT HSBC France's IDRs are equalised with those of HSBC Bank plc (AA-/Stable), which is in turn owned by HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC; AA-/Stable), reflecting Fitch's opinion that HSBC France is a core subsidiary of HSBC. Fitch believes that there would be an extremely high probability that HSBC would support HSBC France, through HSBC Bank plc, if required. The Stable Outlook reflects that on HSBC. Fitch views HSBC France as core to the group's international banking strategy, in light of which default of HSBC France would have significant reputational issues for HSBC. HSBC France is fully owned by HSBC and any sale would be hard to conceive. HSBC France is a strategic European hub for the HSBC group as it is the trading and market-making platform for euro-denominated sovereign bonds and interest rate derivatives. The French bank is also the group's banking platform for large French corporate clients. HSBC France is fully integrated in the group's risk management, strategic direction, business model, funding and liquidity policies. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT HSBC France's IDRs would be expected to move in line with those of HSBC. HSBC France's Long-Term IDR could be notched down if Fitch considered that its core importance to the group was likely to diminish, tighter national regulations led to weaker integration or capital and liquidity across the group became less fungible. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR HSBC France's VR reflects its company profile and weak volatile profitability. HSBC France is the group's platform for euro-denominated sovereign bonds and interest-rate derivatives. This exposes the bank to potential market risks. In addition, profitability suffers from a relatively high cost base, in particular in the bank's retail banking operations and is vulnerable to volatile capital-markets and trading related revenues. The VR also takes into account the bank's adequate asset quality, solid risk-weighted capitalisation and healthy liquidity and funding profile. Given its expertise within the HSBC group, a large part of HSBC France's balance sheet relates to trading and market making activities, exposing the bank to income volatility and potential market risks. Market risks appear well managed, and a reduced risk appetite in recent years translated into lower value-at-risk numbers. Volatility in profitability is a weakness. This is somewhat mitigated by the bank's corporate lending and growing retail banking activities, although the cost efficiency of its branch network is weaker compared with other French retail banks. The bank is addressing the profitability of its retail banking operations, both by focusing on its wealthier customers and optimising the cost base. Fitch expects this to be challenging. HSBC France's asset quality is adequate, benefiting from its large - around half of lending - low risk housing loan portfolio. SMEs and corporate lending is of adequate quality, although it exposes the bank to concentration risk on some leading French corporates. The unreserved impaired loans to equity ratio of 16% at end-June 2014 is acceptable given HSBC France's track record of low losses. Despite the weak economic environment in France, Fitch expects loan impairment charges to remain manageable. Fitch considers the bank's risk-weighted capital ratios to be solid with a fully-loaded CET1 Basel 3 ratio of 13.2% at end-June 2014. However, leverage is fairly high albeit largely driven by its large derivatives portfolio. The bank's funding profile benefits from customer lending being entirely funded by customer deposits. Fitch considers that liquidity is managed on a conservative basis. HSBC France benefits from a strong liquidity buffer that covers short-term wholesale funding. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR HSBC France's VR would benefit from stronger profitability, potentially driven by an improvement in the bank's retail franchise, resulting in a more balanced business profile and lower reliance on potentially volatile capital markets revenues. A marked deterioration in capital ratios or in asset quality would affect the VR. 