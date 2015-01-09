(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, January 09 (Fitch) This announcement corrects
the version
published on 12 September 2014 to include the affirmation of the
ratings on the
notes issued by Hyundai Motor Company's subsidiary, Hyundai
Capital America
(HCA).
Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based Hyundai Motor
Company's (HMC) and
its subsidiary Kia Motors Corporation's (Kia) Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the
companies' senior
unsecured ratings at 'BBB+' and their Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDRs at 'F2'.
The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.
The ratings on notes issued by HMC's subsidiary HCA have also
been affirmed at
'BBB+'.
HMC's and Kia's ratings and Stable Outlook are supported by
their strong
financial position and continued generation of substantial free
cash flow,
despite lower margins and intensifying competition in the near
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Profitability Weakens: Fitch expects HMC's and Kia's
profitability in 2014 to
weaken further and remain below the 2011-2012 peak levels. This
is due to the
appreciation of the Korean won against major currencies, a
portfolio of ageing
models and intense price competition. HMC posted a consolidated
EBITDA of
KRW5.3trn (USD5.1bn) in 1H14, down 4.2% yoy, and Kia posted
EBITDA of KRW2.1trn,
down 13.6% yoy. However, overall profit levels should remain
robust, supported
by high capacity utilisation, an improving cost structure and
higher average
selling prices (ASP) with new models scheduled to be launched.
Earnings Volatility: HMC and Kia continue to be vulnerable to
the impact of a
strong Korean won on their profitability and competitiveness as
both companies
derive a substantial portion of revenue from overseas markets.
Unfavourable
foreign exchange movements led to weaker margins in 1H14 even
though the
companies produced more vehicles overseas and their average
selling prices
increased. HMC's consolidated EBITDA margin fell to 12% in 1H14
from 12.4% in
2013 and Kia's EBITDA margin slid to 8.9% from 9.2% in 2013.
New Model Cycle Begins: Fitch expects HMC's and Kia's
performance to pick up
from late 2014 as HMC, in particular, will begin to replace
bestselling models,
such as the mid-sized sedan Sonata. The new models are likely to
offset some of
the impact of the stronger won, although competition, especially
with Japanese
auto makers, is likely to remain keen in the US market. HMC's
and Kia's market
shares in major markets except China have fallen recently,
mainly due to fewer
new products relative to Japanese automakers in key competing
segments.
Robust Financial Position: Fitch expects the companies to
continue generating
sizable positive free cash flow in the short term based on
moderate sales growth
and high capacity utilisation. HMC's and Kia's ratings are
supported by their
strong financial position, which is likely to improve in 2014.
The combined net
cash position of the two companies (excluding HMC's financial
subsidiaries) was
KRW17trn at end-2013, up from KRW9.5trn at end-2012 and KRW3trn
at end-2011.
Benign Industry Environment: Globally, Fitch expects auto sales
and production
to rise in the low- to mid-single digits in 2014, propelled by
ongoing demand
strength in the US and, to a lesser extent, in emerging markets.
US light
vehicle sales in 1H14 rose 4.3% yoy and Fitch expects the
full-year figure to
reach 16 million units, a 3% increase from 2013. Europe's auto
market is likely
to recover with a modest rise in sales volume in 2014 of around
3%-4%.
Meanwhile, growth in the larger emerging markets, such as China
and India, is
expected to remain stable.
Kia's Rating Linked to HMC's: Fitch believes that Kia continues
to be integral
to HMC's long-term growth strategy as a global automaker, as
well as to its
group structure. As such Kia's ratings are equalised with HMC's
ratings. Kia's
credit rating is linked to HMC's due to the strong strategic and
operational
ties between the two companies. These include platform
integration, shared R&D
and procurement, and the same senior management team led by
Hyundai Group
Chairman, Chung Mong Koo. While Kia's financial statements are
no longer
consolidated into HMC's, Fitch sees no change in the strong
linkages between the
two companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:-
Hyundai Motor
- HMC's and Kia's combined adjusted net debt/EBITDA (industrial
operations) is
sustained above 0.5x (2013: -1.2x)
-Sustained negative free cash flow
-Major reversal of market recovery or sustained market share
erosion in key
markets
Kia Motors
-Downgrade in HMC's rating
-Weakening of linkages between HMC and Kia
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:-
Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors
-Positive rating action is not envisaged over the current rating
horizon given
the concentration of the companies' products on the volume
segment.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Secondary Analyst
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Committee Chair
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
