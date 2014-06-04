(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

This announcement replaces the version published earlier on 4 June 2014 to remove the senior secured rating, which Fitch Ratings has not assigned to the issuer.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pacnet Limited's (Pacnet) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the company's USD350m guaranteed senior secured notes due 2018 at 'BB/RR1'. The Outlook is Stable. The telecoms network and IT infrastructure company has dual headquarters in Hong Kong and Singapore.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Smaller Scale, Intense Competition: The ratings reflect low profitability, strong competition from better-capitalised market participants, a weak financial position, and the high execution risk of its data centre strategy. The company competes with large telecoms incumbents in its primary service offerings such as managed data connectivity solutions. Pacnet's data centre operations are also smaller than those of its rivals in key markets.

Limited Data Centre Contribution: To date, contribution from its core data centres - those that are built, owned and operated by Pacnet rather than reselling of facilities - has been limited. We expect further improvement in EBITDA will be slow in the next few quarters, and a more meaningful contribution from core data centres is likely to come in 2015. The successful rollout and rapid take-up of its new data centre capacity are important to Pacnet's long-term strategy and could drive improvement in credit metrics.

High Leverage: Fitch expects Pacnet's free cash flow to remain negative for at least the next 12-18 months, and funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to be at around 4x (2013: 3.6x) and cash flow from operations (CFO)-adjusted net leverage to remain at over 5x (2013: 5.3x) for the next 12-18 months. However, both maintenance capex and committed capex are low, and therefore the company has some flexibility to manage its cash requirements should internal funds need to be retained - as the company has demonstrated in the past.

High Recovery Rating: The 'RR1' Recovery Rating on the outstanding USD350m guaranteed notes reflects Fitch's recovery calculation for the proposed notes of at least 90%, and the bonds are therefore rated three notches higher than the IDR under our recovery rating methodology. The notes are subordinated to any future debt raised at non-guarantor subsidiaries. However, Fitch understands that the company has no plans to raise such funds.

Adequate Liquidity: Fitch believes Pacnet's liquidity remains adequate. At end-2013, unrestricted cash amounted to USD54m. However, there was no major debt maturing within one year at end-2013, except finance lease obligation of USD0.1m. The refinancing of USD29m in bank loans by USD50m of new bank loans in June 2013 and also the refinancing of the previous USD300m senior secured notes with the USD350m senior secured notes in December 2013 raised the average debt maturity to over 4 years, from 2.0 years previously.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- FFO-adjusted net leverage rising over 5x

- FFO fixed charge coverage falling below 2x (2013: 2.5x), both on a sustained basis

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- CFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 4x

- FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 4x

- FFO fixed charge coverage rising above 2.5x, both on a sustained basis