June 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
This announcement replaces the version published earlier on 4 June 2014 to remove the senior
secured rating, which Fitch Ratings has not assigned to the issuer.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pacnet Limited's (Pacnet) Long-Term Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the
company's USD350m guaranteed senior secured notes due 2018 at 'BB/RR1'. The
Outlook is Stable. The telecoms network and IT infrastructure company has dual
headquarters in Hong Kong and Singapore.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Smaller Scale, Intense Competition: The ratings reflect low profitability,
strong competition from better-capitalised market participants, a weak financial
position, and the high execution risk of its data centre strategy. The company
competes with large telecoms incumbents in its primary service offerings such as
managed data connectivity solutions. Pacnet's data centre operations are also
smaller than those of its rivals in key markets.
Limited Data Centre Contribution: To date, contribution from its core data
centres - those that are built, owned and operated by Pacnet rather than
reselling of facilities - has been limited. We expect further improvement in
EBITDA will be slow in the next few quarters, and a more meaningful contribution
from core data centres is likely to come in 2015. The successful rollout and
rapid take-up of its new data centre capacity are important to Pacnet's
long-term strategy and could drive improvement in credit metrics.
High Leverage: Fitch expects Pacnet's free cash flow to remain negative for at
least the next 12-18 months, and funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net
leverage to be at around 4x (2013: 3.6x) and cash flow from operations
(CFO)-adjusted net leverage to remain at over 5x (2013: 5.3x) for the next 12-18
months. However, both maintenance capex and committed capex are low, and
therefore the company has some flexibility to manage its cash requirements
should internal funds need to be retained - as the company has demonstrated in
the past.
High Recovery Rating: The 'RR1' Recovery Rating on the outstanding USD350m
guaranteed notes reflects Fitch's recovery calculation for the proposed notes of
at least 90%, and the bonds are therefore rated three notches higher than the
IDR under our recovery rating methodology. The notes are subordinated to any
future debt raised at non-guarantor subsidiaries. However, Fitch understands
that the company has no plans to raise such funds.
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch believes Pacnet's liquidity remains adequate. At
end-2013, unrestricted cash amounted to USD54m. However, there was no major debt
maturing within one year at end-2013, except finance lease obligation of
USD0.1m. The refinancing of USD29m in bank loans by USD50m of new bank loans in
June 2013 and also the refinancing of the previous USD300m senior secured notes
with the USD350m senior secured notes in December 2013 raised the average debt
maturity to over 4 years, from 2.0 years previously.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage rising over 5x
- FFO fixed charge coverage falling below 2x (2013: 2.5x), both on a sustained
basis
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- CFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 4x
- FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 4x
- FFO fixed charge coverage rising above 2.5x, both on a sustained basis