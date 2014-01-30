(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) This is a correction of a release
issued earlier
today. China Credit Trustâ€™s largest shareholders, as cited in
the sixth
paragraph of this commentary, are The Peopleâ€™s Insurance
Company of China (PICC)
and other SOEs, not China Life and other SOEs as stated in the
earlier release.
The correct version is as follows:
The move this week to avoid default by a trust product managed
by China Credit
Trust comes as a relief to local investors and market
participants, but it also
represents a potentially missed opportunity to limit moral
hazard, says Fitch
Ratings. The size of the exposure â€“ around USD500m â€“ is not
the main issue.
Rather, the significance of this event is in understanding the
credit
implications of why the authorities may have encouraged the
outcome â€“ to protect
investors at this point â€“ and the moral hazards created by it.
This episode has in our view highlighted risks to which Fitch
has been drawing
the markets attention for some time.
First is the management of systemic liquidity risk. The
authorities have
intentionally tightened liquidity in an effort to hold credit
growth under
control, while they are also trying to strike a delicate balance
of ensuring the
economy continues to grow while it rebalances. Chinaâ€™s
economic growth remains
heavily reliant on new credit. Overall systemic liquidity is
much tighter than
the numbers suggest, because â€“ among other things â€“ bank
cash flows are being
affected by a growing level of loan non-performance that is not
showing up in
published numbers. Moreover, interbank assets are not as liquid
as one would
normally expect. The bouts of strained market liquidity that
occurred during
2013 are symptomatic of these issues.
Related to liquidity risk is the close linkage between the banks
and their
â€œwealth management productâ€� (WMP) activities. In effect,
these constitute a
second balance sheet which the banks create as part of their
funding and
liquidity plans, but can also create asset/liability mismatches.
The concern is
that a WMP credit event could trigger a broader loss of investor
confidence akin
to a deposit run.
However, by bailing out investors in this particular instance,
the authorities
are perpetuating moral hazard within the Chinese financial
system â€“ and this
risk may in fact have become a whole lot bigger. There was an
important
difference with this product: it appears to have been sold
through bank branches
of ICBC, but it was not a bank managed product. So in this case
it was one step
further removed â€“ issued by a trust company, China Credit
Trust, which is
independent of any bank, has historical links with the
authorities, and counts
The Peopleâ€™s Insurance Company of China (PICC) and other SOEs
as its largest
shareholders.
As a result, we think the authorities have missed a chance of
putting a clear
marker in the sand that non-bank products would certainly not be
supported. But
what they may have also created here is the impression that
investments in
bank-managed products would most certainly be made whole â€“ at
least for the time
being. Moreover, this event will increase systemic risks down
the road â€“ given
the very high (and still rapidly growing) levels of credit in
the system. As a
result, we believe these repayment difficulties are likely to
become more
frequent.
It is these issues that have been driving negative rating action
in China over
the past 12 to 18 months. The banks with the largest exposure to
WMP relative to
their balance sheet are the mid-tier to smaller sized banks.
These are also the
banks with weakening funding profiles â€“ contributed in part by
their more
limited franchises than larger state banks â€“ and this means
they will become
increasingly exposed to the risks highlighted above. WMP
activities have become
an important source of profitability as well.
The large state banks are, however, better positioned to absorb
these risks
thanks to their traditional funding franchise strength. But the
China Trust case
does reveal that they are not immune to the risk, as the product
was reportedly
sold through ICBCâ€™s branch network.
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director, Financial Institutions
Tel: +852 2263 9901
Aninda Mitra
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
Tel: +65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Banks
here
Chinese Banks: Mid-Tier Most Under Pressure
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.