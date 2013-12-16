Dec 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
This announcement replaces the version published on
13 December 2013 in correction of SEGRO's rating. The rating should be 'BBB+',
and not 'BBB' as previously stated. The correct version is as follows:
Fitch Ratings says EMEA real estate issuers will benefit from well-hedged, low
debt funding costs and inflation-linked rental income, which will underpin
cash-flow generation for 2014 and 2015. The portfolio includes British Land
(BBB+/Stable), Hammerson (BBB+/Stable) and SEGRO (BBB+/Stable).
In a report published today, Fitch says rated real estate issuers are well
insulated from the risks of faster-than-expected tightening in interest rates
and emergence of property bubbles in some prime markets. Average hedged debt
profiles of around six years should limit any impact from increasing debt
funding costs on cash flow and balance sheets are stronger going into 2014,
allowing for moderate declines in capital value.
Fitch expects real estate issuers to turn to the corporate bond market to
refinance bank debt as new issuers look to lock in low interest rates and the
longer maturities on offer and as European banks aggressively de-lever from
their property exposures.
Expected improvement in real estate markets is likely to be geographically
uneven with capital values and rental growth in the UK outperforming those in
continental Europe. However, increased investment activity in peripheral Europe
and secondary quality property assets could increase in 2014 as investors move
into higher-yielding assets.
Unrated corporate issuers dependent on secured bank funding are likely to use
the unsecured bond market in 2014. This offers advantages of covenant
flexibility, release of encumbered assets and cost arbitrage. However, this
transition to unsecured funding could be challenging if new unsecured
bondholders are subject to subordination risks.
For a detailed assessment of the outlook for property and real estate issuers
across EMEA markets, see "2014 Outlook: EMEA Property and Real Estate" published
today at www.fitchratings.com
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: EMEA Property and Real Estate