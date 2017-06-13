(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 13 (Fitch) The following Fitch Wire
article replaces
the version published on 12 June 2017 to update the total
Mainland China
Exposure of foreign banks.
Foreign banks' exposure to China continues to rebound from its
2015 trough,
driven by a pick-up in trade and improving sentiment towards the
Chinese
economy, among several other factors. Fitch Ratings expects a
further rise in
lending to the mainland in 2017, with tight onshore liquidity
conditions likely
to add to the incentives for Chinese companies to borrow
offshore. Hong Kong
banks have already reported a 10% qoq rise in Mainland China
exposure (MCE) in
1Q17, compared with growth of just 6% over the whole of 2016.
Total MCE of foreign banks rose by 5.4% in 2016 to USD1,669
billion, after
falling by 14% in 2015, according to data compiled by Fitch.
Growth in the
second half of 2016 accelerated slightly, to 2.9% from 2.4% in
1H16. Hong Kong
banks account for the largest share of foreign banks' MCE, at
48% at
end-December, followed by Singapore at 7% and the UK at 6%. The
UK's share would
be 16% if it included the MCE of UK banks' Hong Kong
subsidiaries.
Hong Kong banks' MCE rose to 29.3% of system-wide assets at
end-March, up from
27.3% at end-December. Rising interconnectedness between the
Hong Kong and
Chinese economies is driving growth now that the fall in
FX-speculation-linked
lending in 2015 has run its course. Client referrals from
Chinese parent
companies of bank subsidiaries based in Hong Kong remain a key
source of growth
in Hong Kong exposure to mainland borrowers. We also expect Hong
Kong banks'
mainland subsidiaries to grow as they expand their retail
operations in southern
China. These subsidiaries have become more active in mortgage
lending in major
Chinese cities, but this could slow as a result of the
tightening of local
regulations to cool the housing market.
<iframe allowfullscreen
src="//e.infogr.am/hong_kong_banks_mce_continues_to_rebound?src=
embed"
title="Hong Kong banks' MCE continues to rebound"
width="550" height="676"
scrolling="no" frameborder="0" style="border:none;">
Steady growth in lending to Chinese corporates and other
non-bank borrowers -
particularly private and non-mainland entities - is likely to
continue, in part
to support their expansion overseas. The non-bank segment
accounted for almost
three-quarters of Hong Kong lenders' MCE at end-March 2017.
Claims on banks tend to be more volatile than those on
non-banks, as shown by
their 25% growth in the first quarter. The strong rise in 1Q17
could be an
indication of a pick-up in trade-related growth, given that MCE
to banks often
takes the form of a Chinese bank's guarantee of corporate
exposure. Exposure to
banks accounted for 26% of MCE at end-March, up from a low of
23% at
end-December 2016, but still well short of the peak of 43% three
years earlier.
Fitch continues to view China-related exposure as the biggest
asset-quality risk
for Hong Kong's banks, given that China's economy is highly
leveraged and is
going through a structural slowdown. That said, MCE has
performed relatively
well so far, even if the latest data show that the quality of
banks' MCE
continued to slowly deteriorate on average last year. A few
banks have suffered
above-average China-related losses, and some have scaled back
their riskier
onshore SME lending.
Further detailed information can be found in Fitch's "Mainland
China Exposure
Data File". The report can be accessed on www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking
the link above.
Contact:
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Eleven Li
Research Assistant
Financial Institutions
+86 10 8517 2136
Dan Martin
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
