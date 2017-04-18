(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 18 (Fitch) This release replaces the one published
on 13 April
2017, clarifying that minimum required Tier 1 ratio including
buffers for
non-systemic important banks is 7.25%.
Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of the "Russian
Banks Datawatch",
a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian
banks'
statutory accounts.
The publication includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 March 2017, as well as changes
during February
2017 and since 1 January 2017
- Charts illustrating balance-sheet changes in 2017 for the main
state-related,
privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
Fitch notes the following key developments in the banking sector
in February
2017:
Corporate loans nominally contracted by RUB326 billion (0.9%),
but after
adjusting for 4% rouble appreciation against the dollar grew by
RUB105 billion
(0.3%). Growth was concentrated at National Clearing Centre
(RUB76 billion, 16%;
all corporate reverse repo exposure), Sberbank (RUB39 billion,
0.4%) and FC
Otkritie (RUB27 billion, 1.6%). Considerable decreases occurred
at VTB (RUB33
billion, -0.6%), VBRR (RUB20 billion, 29%) and Alfa-Bank (RUB15
billion, 1.3%).
Retail loans grew by a moderate RUB30 billion (0.3%) after being
adjusted for
exchange rate movements. The growth was mainly in state banks
(RUB27 billion),
particularly in VTB group (RUB22 billion, 1.1%). Among the
specialised retail
banks only Tinkoff grew by 2%, while Russian Standard, Home
Credit, OTP and
Rencreit deleveraged by 0.2%-1.3%.
Minfin did not sell FX reserves in January-February, so there
was no rouble
issuance by CBR and so customer funding inflow was moderate.
Customer accounts
(excluding those from government entities) nominally decreased
by RUB311 billion
(0.6%), but increased by RUB313 billion (0.6%) after adjusting
for currency
moves, consisting of RUB29 billion inflow (0.1%) of corporate
accounts and
RUB284 billion (1.2%) of retail deposits.
Large corporate accounts outflows occurred at Sberbank (RUB180
billion, 3%),
Alfa-Bank (RUB31 billion, 3.5%) and Promsvyaz (RUB22 billion,
3.8%). They,
however, fell at Rosneft-controlled VBRR (RUB127 billion, 38%),
but we do not
consider this a concern given a RUB203 billion inflow in
January. Considerable
inflows of corporate funds were reported by VTB (RUB67 billion,
1.4%),
Gazprombank (RUB49 billion, 1.7%), FC Otkritie (RUB78 billion,
9.2%) and Credit
Bank of Moscow (RUB53 billion, 10%). Retail deposits grew evenly
across the
sector.
State funding decreased by RUB120 billion (3.8%) adjusting for
currency moves.
This was a net result of repayments of RUB472 billion to the
Central Bank of
Russia (CBR) and RUB21 billion to regional and federal budgets
and borrowings of
RUB281 billion from the Ministry of Finance (Minfin) and RUB92
billion from
other government entities.
The largest repayments to CBR were made by VTB group (RUB445
billion), which was
also the largest borrower from Minfin, taking RUB319 billion.
Considerable
repayment to CBR was also reported by FC Otkritie (RUB45
billion, mainly FX).
Remaining state funding was RUB2.2 trillion (excluding RUB0.3
trillion of CBR FX
repo and the CBR's RUB0.5 trillion subordinated loan to
Sberbank), of which the
main users were VTB group (47% of total state funding; 9% of
group liabilities),
Gazprombank (15%; 8%) and Rusag (9%; 8%).
The structural liquidity surplus persists with the outstanding
amount of bank
auction placements with CBR at end-February being a significant
RUB630 billion
(1% of banks' assets). We believe some of this money temporarily
parked in the
CBR will be used by banks to buy government bonds, as the
government plans to
increase net borrowings to fund the budget deficit. However the
liquidity
surplus will not disappear as the MinFin places temporary free
funds with the
banks, while budgetary spending feeds into customer deposits.
The sector reported moderate RUB56 billion net profit in January
(annualised
ROAE of 8%). Sberbank earned RUB47bn (19%), or 84% of sector
profit.
Considerable losses were reported by Alfa-bank (RUB8 billion, 4%
of end-January
equity; due to FX losses). Among the specialised retail banks,
Tinkoff reported
sound profit (6% of end-January equity). Russian Standard, Home
Credit,
Rencredit and OTP had more moderate but positive results of
1%-3%. Also the
banks recognised RUB25 billion positive adjustments to last
year's earnings in
February accounted directly in equity. The largest positive
adjustments were by
Sberbank (RUB29 billion, 1% of equity) and Mosoblbank (RUB12
billion, equity is
negative) which is under financial rehabilitation. Considerable
negative
adjustments were reported by Promsvyaz (RUB5 billion, 6%) and
MTS-Bank (RUB1.5
billion, 8%).
The sampled banks' average capital ratios were stable in
February as moderate
lending growth was compensated by profits and reduced volume of
FX risk-weighted
assets thanks to rouble appreciation. The average total capital
ratio was 13.6%
(required minimum, excluding buffers: 8%), the Tier 1 ratio 9.5%
(6%) and the
Core Tier 1 9.2% (4.5%). CBR increased the capital buffer
requirements beginning
2017 and systemically important banks now need to comply with a
core Tier 1
ratio of 6.1%, a Tier 1 ratio of 7.6% and a total ratio of 9.6%,
while other
banks requirements are 5.75%, 7.25% and 9.25%, respectively.
All 10 systemically important banks complied with the capital
ratios including
the revised buffers, although two of them, Gazprombank and
Promsvyazbank, have
only moderate Tier 1 cushions, with ratios of 8% and 7.8% at
end-February.
Gazprombank should improve its Tier 1 ratio by about 200bp once
its 2016 profit
has been audited (this is currently treated as Tier 2 capital)
and by a further
150bp-200bp when it receives RUB85 billion of new capital from
Gazprom in 1H17.
Eight of the non-systemically important sample banks (excluding
failed and
rescued banks and those not reporting capital ratios) had
capital ratios above
the minimum capital requirements, but did not meet the
regulatory buffers,
although this does not represent a regulatory breach as
compliance with buffers
is required only at the end of each quarter. These are Globex,
VTB24, Rencredit,
UBRIR, Moscow Industrial Bank, Orient Express, Asian Pacific and
International
Financial Club. Inability to meet buffer requirements could lead
to limitations
on dividend payments, but would not represent grounds for a
licence withdrawal.
However, Fitch believes that in some cases the CBR could discuss
potential
measures to strengthen capital with bank owners.
We estimate that at end-2M17 the capital buffers (excluding
potential future
profits) of 31 of the sampled banks (excluding failed and
rescued banks, and
those not reporting capital ratios) were sufficient to absorb
potential losses
equal to less than 5% of loans (based on minimal capital
requirements) and three
could absorb less than 1%. The latter are SKS-Bank (subsidiary
of Credit Bank of
Moscow), UBRIR and Moscow Industrial Bank.
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 82
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
