(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 13 (Fitch) This announcement
replaces the
version published on 12 November 2013 to clarify that the
company plans to issue
up to IDR1trn of bonds from a IDR4trn bond programme in the
first paragraph. It
also adds an explanation of the national ratings level in the
second paragraph.
Fitch Ratings has published the National Rating of 'AA-(idn)' on
Indonesia-based
PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk's (TBI) proposed IDR4trn
bond programme, and
its National senior unsecured rating of 'AA-(idn)'. At the same
time the agency
has assigned a National Rating of 'AA-(idn)' to the first
issuance of up to
IDR1trn of bonds from the programme.
TBI will use the proceeds to fund its capex and repay its
operating companies'
Indonesian rupiah-denominated bank loans. The bonds are rated at
the same level
as TBI's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)' as they
constitute direct,
unconditional, and senior unsecured obligation of the company.
The proposed
bonds will rank equally with all the unsecured obligations of
the company. 'AA'
National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk
inherently differs
only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers
or obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bond Not Notched: TBI's proposed IDR4trn (USD400m) bond
programme is a senior
unsecured obligation of TBI and its terms and conditions are
similar to the
company's USD300m bond. The proposed IDR4trn bond programme is
structurally
subordinated to the operating companies' secured debt of
IDR7.8trn. Despite
subordination, Fitch believes that recovery, in case of default
on the notes,
would be average or better, and has assigned an instrument
rating at the same
level as the TBI's National Long-Term Rating. A high proportion
of TBI's
operating cash flows are contractually locked-in (USD2.2bn at
end-June 2013),
which means there will be strong creditor recovery in a distress
scenario.
Also, Fitch believes that TBI's plan to replace its operating
companies'
unsecured debt with unsecured debt at the holding company level
will reduce the
level of subordination, further supporting recovery on the
proposed notes.
Acquisitions Drive Leverage: A key rating concern for TBI
includes its high
funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage and its
acquisitive
nature. Fitch estimates TBI's leverage will be about 4.8x at
end-December 2013 -
exceeding the 4.0x threshold that could lead to negative rating
action. However,
given the predictability of its operating and capex cash flows,
credit metrics
are likely to improve and leverage will reduce to below 4.0x by
2014. Fitch
believes that TBI will keep its leverage around 3.5x-4.0x in the
medium term
given its acquisitive nature.
Predictable Cash, Strong Profitability: TBI's ratings reflect
its ability to
generate predictable cash flows backed by long-term contracts
(average contract
life: 7.7 years) with Indonesian telcos. Investment-grade telcos
accounted for
74% of TBI's 1H13 revenue. Fitch expects TBI's operating EBITDAR
margin to
remain above 80% in the medium term. In addition, incremental
organic capex
required to expand its tenancies is low. Its tenancy ratio,
measured in total
tower telecom sites against the number of towers, was just 1.76x
in 2013,
indicating there is potential for co-location growth.
Counterparty Risks Manageable: The weaker telcos, who
contributed 26% to TBI's
1H13 revenue, may have difficulties paying the company. PT
Bakrie Telecom (C)
and PT Smartfren (CC(idn)), which together contributed about
7.4% of TBI's H113
revenue, could face liquidity problems as they struggle to
expand their market
share and generate sufficient cash flows to meet their
obligations and capex
commitments. However, Fitch believes that telcos typically
regard leases as
senior obligations as their business continuity is dependent on
tower
infrastructure.
Minimal Forex Risk: TBI has about USD905m in foreign-currency
debt, representing
84% of its overall debt. Over 90% of its debt is protected
through a combination
of a natural hedge and hedging contracts. TBI receives 18% of
its annual revenue
in US dollars (around USD40m). At end-June 2013, it also had
about USD152m in
cash, of which USD112m was denominated in US dollars.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating actions include
-A debt-funded acquisition of another tower portfolio or lease
defaults by
weaker telcos leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining
above 4.0x on a
sustained basis
- A fall in revenue contribution from investment-graded telcos
to below 50%
Positive rating action is not expected in the medium term as the
company is
unlikely to deleverage significantly as it invests to maintain
growth.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Analyst
+62 21 29026412
PT. Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Prudential Tower Lt. 20
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 79
Jakarta 12910, Indonesia
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Associate Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, ' Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 5 August 2013
and 'National
Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, both are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.