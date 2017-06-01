(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY, May 31 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the
version published on
23 January 2017 to include details of the bespoke criteria
applied.
Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+)
Series 3 EUR750
million mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is
Stable. The
fixed-rate bond is due January 2024 and has a 12-month extension
period. This
issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue out
of DBS's
covered bonds programme to the equivalent of SGD3.25 billion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme's rating is based on DBS's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'AA-', an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift of zero notches,
a payment
continuity uplift (PCU) of six notches, a recovery uplift of one
notch and the
asset percentage (AP) of 85.5% used in the programme's asset
coverage test,
which is relied upon by Fitch in its analysis. The AP equals
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP and corresponds to an 'AA+' tested rating on a
probability of
default basis and a one-notch recovery uplift. The recovery
uplift is capped at
one-notch due to significant foreign-exchange risk, as the
covered bonds are
denominated in a currency different to the cover assets, which
could affect
recoveries given the default of the covered bonds.
The Outlook on the covered bond rating reflects the Stable
Outlook on DBS's
Long-Term IDR and a four-notch buffer against the downgrade of
the issuer's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 85.5% is equivalent to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 17.0%. This is driven by the asset
disposal loss
of 17.9%, which reflects the significant asset and liability
mismatches in the
programme, with the weighted-average (WA) life of the cover
assets at 12.2 years
(based on DBS's projected cash flow) and the liabilities at 3.7
years. The
credit loss component contributes 3.4% to breakeven OC and the
cash flow
component reduces it by 4.3% due to available excess spread
modelled by Fitch in
the programme.
VARIATION FROM CRITERIA
Fitch has applied a variation from its cover asset refinancing
spread level
(RSL) assumptions for Singapore, which provide for refinancing
stress on
standard mortgage cover assets, simulating their sale to meet
covered bond
payments. Fitch incorporated a loan sale assumption of 0.25% as
an add-on to the
standard RSL for Singapore for loans linked to Central Provident
Fund (CPF)
amounts used for the purchase of residential property. This is
because the
portion of the cover pool comprising CPF-linked loans is subject
to potentially
higher sales costs because CPF board consent or court approval
is required to
transfer the CPF-linked loans to a third party. Fitch believes a
potential buyer
would want to be compensated for the additional cost in
purchasing these
CPF-linked loans.
For CPF-linked loans, Fitch considered an additional stressed
refinancing rate
differential of 25bp above Singapore's mortgage RSL. Fitch
tested cash flow in
an 'AA+' stress scenario for timely payment by applying an RSL
of 251bp instead
of 234bp, based on the pro rata value of the CPF-linked loans to
the cover
pools.
DBS BESPOKE COVERED BOND RATING CRITERIA
Fitch has used the APAC Residential Mortgage Rating Criteria in
conjunction with
bespoke DBS-specific assumptions for its asset analysis as set
out below:
Foreclosure Frequency (FF):
Fitch has developed a base default matrix for the cover pool of
DBS as follows:
Base FF for each rating stress (unit % and starting from AAAsf,
AAsf, Asf,
BBBsf, BBsf, Bsf)
For LTV of less than 30%: 2.3, 1.7, 1.2, 0.9, 0.6, 0.4
For LTV from 30% to less than 40%: 2.9, 2.2, 1.5, 1.1, 0.8, 0.5
For LTV from 40% to less than 50%: 4.7, 3.5, 2.3, 1.7, 1.2, 0.9
For LTV from 50% to less than 60%: 7.0, 5.2, 3.5, 2.6, 1.8, 1.3
For LTV from 60% to less than 65%: 8.2, 6.1, 4.1, 3.0, 2.1, 1.5
For LTV from 65% to less than 70%: 9.9, 7.4, 5.0, 3.7, 2.6, 1.8
For LTV from 70% to less than 75%: 11.1, 8.2, 5.5, 4.1, 2.9, 2.1
For LTV from 75% to less than 80%: 12.3, 9.1, 6.1, 4.6, 3.2, 2.3
For LTV from 80% to less than 85%: 15.2, 11.3, 7.6, 5.6, 4.0,
2.8
For LTV from 85% to less than 90%: 23.9, 17.7, 12.0, 8.9, 6.3,
4.4
FF Adjustment:
Adjustments are applied as follows.
-- Investment property: Increased base FF by 25%
-- Loans in arrears: Fitch increased base FF of loans 30-59 days
in arrears by
20% and for loans 60-89 days in arrears by 50%. The floor for
loans 30-59 days
in arrears is 20%, for loans 60-89 days in arrears 66% and for
loans over 90
days in arrears 100%.
Loss Severity:
In determining the loss severity for a portfolio of residential
mortgage loans,
Fitch calculates the ratio of the property's sale proceeds to
the outstanding
loan balance at the time of default on a loan by loan basis. The
agency
determined the property's indexed value then applied a market
value decline
(MVD), also accounting for foreclosure and carry costs. Fitch's
loss-severity
assumptions and the data used to derive these assumptions are
detailed below.
House Price Assumptions:
Fitch reviewed historical house-price movements in Singapore,
determining that
the largest house-value declines occurred during the Asian
financial crisis in
1998-1999. The median peak-to-trough MVD was 41% during this
period. Based on
the historic variance of house-value movements, we applied a
further adjustment
of 1.4x the historic-high MVD to derive the 'AAAsf' MVD
assumption.
MVD:
Applying the house-price declines described above, the MVDs
calculated by Fitch
for apartments in Singapore are as follows:
AAAsf: 60%
AAsf: 55%
Asf: 50%
BBBsf: 45%
BBsf: 40%
Bsf: 35%.
MVD Adjustments:
Fitch's MVD adjustments apply where the security property is for
the landed
property (detached and semi-detached house and terrace: 1.1x)
based on the
market value volatility and severity. Illiquid property
adjustments are applied
as per the APAC Residential Mortgage Rating Criteria.
Property Price Indexation:
To estimate the value of a property, Fitch indexed the property
value using the
Urban Redevelopment Authority's property price index data, the
property's
location and the date of the original valuation. Fitch's
methodology assumed
indexed property valuations capture 50% of any increased
valuation and 100% of
any reduced indexed valuation.
Foreclosure Cost and Timing:
In its loss-severity calculations, Fitch accounts for the costs
related to
foreclosing the property of a defaulted borrower. We applied
foreclosure and
carry cost assumptions of 5% and 4%, respectively. Fitch assumes
recovery will
take 24 months.
Minimum credit loss on a portfolio of housing loans is 4% at
'AAAsf'.
Cash Flow Modelling:
Prepayment assumptions for DBS from year one to beyond year five
are 5% for low
constant prepayment rate (CPR) stress and 30% for high CPR
stress.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
DBS's covered bonds are vulnerable to a downgrade if the
relied-upon asset
percentage (AP) used in the asset coverage test rises above the
'AAA' breakeven
AP of 85.5% or if the bank's Long-Term IDR falls below 'BBB+'.
If the AP in the
programme rises to the maximum 95.0% contractual AP stipulated
in the programme
documents, the rating on the covered bonds would fall to 'AA',
one notch above
the bank's Long-Term IDR.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to the
outstanding
covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence
of new issuance.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the 'AAA' breakeven AP,
which maintains the
covered bond rating, will remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Keum Hee Oh
Director
+82 2 3278 8373
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang-daero
Yeongdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 07327
South Korea
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
Sources of information used to assess these ratings were from
DBS. The issuer
has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information
used in the
analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria - Effective from 31 August
2016 to 27 April
2017 (pub. 30 Aug 2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds -
Effective from
1 September 2016 to 20 March 2017 (pub. 01 Sep 2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds - Effective from 26 October 2016 to 17 February
2017 (pub. 26 Oct
2016)
here
Fitch's Cover Asset Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions -
Excel File
(pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File - Effective from 17 May 2016 to 17 February
2017 (pub. 17 May
2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
