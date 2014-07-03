(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, July 03 (Fitch) This announcement corrects
the version
published on 22 April 2014 to include disclosure language
relating to
Kasikornbank Public Company Limited's shareholding in Fitch
Ratings (Thailand)
Limited that was missing from the previous version.
Fitch Ratings has assigned Kasikornbank Public Company Limited's
(KBank:
'BBB+'/Stable) outstanding USD2.5bn euro medium term note (EMTN)
programme a
senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+'.
Fitch has also assigned an expected 'BBB+(EXP)' rating to
KBank's proposed
unsecured senior notes to be issued under this EMTN programme.
The notes will be
issued through KBank's Cayman Islands branch. The proceeds would
be used for the
bank's funding and general corporate purposes. The final rating
is subject to
the receipt of final documentation conforming to information
already received.
Fitch stresses that there is no assurance that notes issued in
the future under
the programme will be rated the same as the programme rating, as
the programme
also permits the issuance of subordinated notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior notes are rated at the same level as KBank's
Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (LTFC IDR) of 'BBB+' as they
represent unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
KBank's ratings are based on its solid domestic franchise,
improved asset
quality, steady funding and liquidity, sound capitalisation as
well as strong
profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on the EMTN program and senior unsecured notes would
be directly
impacted by any changes in KBank's LTFC IDR.
A higher sovereign rating, improvement in the operating
environment and further
strengthening in the bank's overall financial profile, may be
positive for
KBank's ratings. Any prospects for an Upgrade in the IDRs and
Viability Rating
are currently low.
A downgrade may result from an increasing risk of significant
deterioration in
asset quality that leads to an erosion of profitability or
capital. Examples
include increasing risk appetite through rising loan
concentration and/or
excessive loan growth in the absence of further strengthening
buffers through
higher profitability and capital.
The other ratings of KBank are unaffected by this action, and
are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+'
Support Rating: '2'
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)'
Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+'
National Short-term senior unsecured debt: 'F1+(tha)'
National Long-term subordinated debt (legacy Basel II Tier 2
securities):
'AA-(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Disclosure: Kasikorn Asset Management Company Limited (of which
KBank holds a
100% stake) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited. Muang
Thai Life Assurance Company Limited (of which KBank holds a
38.3% economic
interest) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited. No
shareholder, other than Fitch Ratings Limited of the UK, is
involved in the
day-to-day operations of, or credit rating reviews undertaken by
Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria" dated 31
January 2014, is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.