(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, May 15 (Fitch) This corrects the version
published earlier today
which incorrectly stated the maturity date.
Fitch Ratings has assigned Renaissance Consumer Funding
Limited's upcoming issue
of limited recourse loan participation notes, an expected
'B(EXP)' rating and a
Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The final rating is contingent upon
the receipt of
final documents conforming to information already received.
The proceeds from the issue will be on-lent to Russia-based
Commercial Bank
Renaissance Credit (RenCredit), which has a Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'B'/Stable, Short-term IDR of 'B', Viability Rating
(VR) of 'b',
Support Rating of '5'. In case of bankruptcy, the claims of
investors in the
current issue will rank at least pari passu with the claims of
other senior
creditors. Financial covenants of the agreement include
RenCredit's obligation
to maintain its prudential total capital adequacy ratio at least
at 12% level.
As at end-Q113, RenCredit was the 65th-largest bank in Russia by
assets and is
one of the five leaders in the consumer finance segment in
Russia. Onexim
Holdings controls 89.52% of RenCredit via Renaissance Capital
Investments
Limited which also controls investment bank Renaissance Capital
('B'/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's 'B' rating corresponds to the bank's Long-term IDR
of 'B'. The
Recovery Ratings of 'RR4' reflects an average recoveries
expectation of 31%-50%
for senior debt holders in case of default.
RenCredit's Long-term IDR reflects the bank's markedly weaker
and more volatile
performance relative to other banks in the sector, and the
significant increase
in loss rates in 2012, which has prompted a review of
underwriting policies.
Reported profitability remained strong (ROAE of 19% in 2012)
reflecting solid
reported cost control, but was supported by insurance-related
commissions (equal
to 62% of 2012 pre-impairment profit; booked up front), and
moderate
provisioning of non-performing loans (NPLs; 69% coverage at
end-2012).
However, capital and liquidity remain sound, with the Fitch Core
Capital ratio
at 20% at end-2012 and liquid assets exceeding total wholesale
funding (most of
which falls due in 2013). RenCredit's credit profile has also
benefited from its
acquisition in 2012 by the Onexim Group, which reduced
contingent risks relating
to other assets of the broader Renaissance group, and was
followed by a RUB3.3bn
equity injection into the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to RenCredit's IDRs would also impact the issue's
rating. A
strengthening of the bank's underwriting, moderation of loss
rates and greater
sustainability of performance could lead to an upgrade of the
bank's IDRs and
issue ratings. A downgrade is less likely in the medium term
given that the low
rating level already captures most risks.
RenCredit's ratings (all unaffected):
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(rus)', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: 'B'
Viability Rating: 'b'
Support Rating: '5'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: 'B'; Recovery Rating
'RR4',
Subordinated debt Long-term Rating: 'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR5',
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(rus)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Evgeny Konovalov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9932
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Anna Bykova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9901,
Email:
anna.bykova@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' and
'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', both dated 15
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
