(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 31 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the
version published
on 8 September 2014 to include the affirmation of the ratings on
the notes
issued by Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd.'s subsidiaries.
Fitch Ratings has revised Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd.'s
(R&F) Outlook to
Stable from Positive and affirmed the China-based property
developer's
Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BB'. The agency has also affirmed R&F's senior unsecured rating
at 'BB'.
The ratings on notes issued by its subsidiaries Big Will
Investments Limited,
Caifu Holdings Limited, and Trillion Chance Limited have also
been affirmed at
'BB'.
The Outlook was revised following the company's substantial land
acquisitions in
2013 for which the company will have to pay land premiums of as
much as CNY43bn.
This raised its leverage at mid-2014 to above 40%, the previous
level at which
Fitch would consider negative rating action. The Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's
view that the overall financial profile is likely to stabilise
on the back of
higher cash collection and less land banking in 2H2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Substantial Land Acquisition: The company is estimated to have
spent CNY20bn (vs
CNY42bn of contracted sales) in 2013 and CNY18bn (vs CNY26bn of
contracted
sales) in 1H14 on land acquisitions. With more than half of its
contracted sales
used to buy land, R&F's leverage, the ratio of net debt to
adjusted inventory,
climbed to around 58% at mid-2014 from 37% at end-2012. Fitch
expects leverage
to fall below 50% at end-2014, based on the company's sales
target of CNY60bn
for the year and conservative land banking guidance for 2H14.
Diversified Funding but Substantial Perpetuals: The company has
diversified
funding channels, including offshore and onshore bonds, trust
loans, offshore
bank loans, which provide it with financial flexibility.
However, this is
counterbalanced by the company's decision to issue more
perpetual securities,
which raised the perpetual securities outstanding to CNY15.6bn
at mid-2014 from
CNY1bn at end-2013. Fitch estimates the effective maturities on
these securities
at less than five years and treats them as 100% debt, which
raises R&F's total
debt substantially compared with the level reported by the
company. In addition,
the interest on the perpetual securities is higher than the rate
the company
pays on its senior unsecured debt.
Superior Margins: Even with the difficult property market and no
major sales of
commercial properties recognised in 1H14, R&F managed to chalk
up a gross profit
margin for property development of 36%, which was higher than
its peers'. Its
EBITDA margin narrowed to 20% from 26% a year earlier because
only CNY10bn of
revenue was recognised. Fitch expects the full-year EBTIDA
margin to improve to
around 30% in the next 24 months given its large land bank and
recognition of
more sales of commercial properties.
National Presence: R&F has a well-balanced nationwide land bank,
of which 39% by
sales value is located in first-tier cities and 38% in
second-tier cities. There
is no over-concentration in any one city and even Guangzhou,
where R&F first
established its business, accounted for only 12% of sales value
in the land bank
at mid-2014. The diversification helps reduce uncertainties
inherent in local
policies and local economies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Net debt/adjusted inventory below 40% on a sustained basis.
-Contracted sales/gross debt above 1.25x (2013: 0.7x) on a
sustained basis,
while maintaining current scale.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-EBITDA margin below 25% on a sustained basis.
-Net debt/adjusted inventory over 50% on a sustained basis.
-Contracted sales/gross debt below 0.7x on a sustained basis.
-Substantial decrease in business scale.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
