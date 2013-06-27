(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Fitch) This announcement corrects
the version
published on 16 January 2013, which incorrectly stated the
rating action on the
short-term South African national ratings of the affected
issuers.
Fitch Ratings has revised the National Ratings of 14 South
African issuers
following a recalibration of the South African National scale.
Fitch has also
revised the National Ratings of the debt instruments of five
Trans-Caledon
Tunnel Authority (TCTA) projects. A full list of rating
revisions is at the end
of this release.
The rating revisions follow the downgrade of South Africa's
Long-term local
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Outlook
Stable and
Long-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
(see 'Fitch Downgrades South Africa to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable'
dated 10 January
2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
For non-state owned entities these rating revisions only reflect
the
recalibration of the South Africa National Scale and no change
in Fitch's
assessment of fundamental issuer specific credit considerations.
Affected issuers:
Rand Water Long-term National Rating and senior unsecured
rating; revised to
'AA(zaf)'/Stable
Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd (Eskom) Long-term National Rating revised
to
'AA+(zaf)'/Stable
Umgeni Water Long-term National Rating and senior unsecured
rating revised to
'AA(zaf)'/Stable
Denel SOC Ltd Long-term National Rating revised to
'AA-(zaf)'/Stable
Mercedes-Benz South Africa (Pty) Ltd senior unsecured rating
revised to
'AA+(zaf)'
Bidvest Group Ltd Long-term National Rating and senior unsecured
rating revised
to 'AA(zaf)'/Stable
MTN Group Ltd (MTN) Long-term National Rating revised to
'AA(zaf)'/Stable
Transnet SOC Ltd Long-term National Rating revised to
'A+(zaf)'/Stable
Transnet SOC Ltd Short-term National Rating revised to 'F1(zaf)'
Transnet SOC Ltd senior unsecured rating (bank credit facility)
revised to
'A+(zaf)'
Transnet SOC Ltd senior unsecured rating (guaranteed bonds)
revised to
'AA+(zaf)'
Barloworld Ltd Long-term National Rating and senior unsecured
rating revised to
'AA-(zaf)'/Stable
Aveng Ltd Long-term National Rating revised to 'A+(zaf)'/Stable
Naspers Ltd (Naspers)Long-term National Rating revised to
'A+(zaf)'/Stable
Sappi Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd National Rating and senior
unsecured rating
revised to 'A+(zaf)'/Stable
Pick n Pay Stores Ltd National Rating revised to
'A+(zaf)'/Negative
Affected debt instruments issued by TCTA projects: Berg Water
Project, Vaal
River Eastern Sub-System Augmentation Project, Mooi-Mgeni
Transfer Scheme phase
2, Komati Water Scheme Augmentation Project and Mokolo Crocodile
Water
Augmentation Project National Long-term ratings were revised to
'AA(zaf)' with
Stable Outlooks. The Short-term ratings were affirmed at
'F1+(zaf)'.
All other short-term South African national ratings of the
affected issuers are
affirmed.
Unaffected issuers:
Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd remained at
'A-(zaf)'/Negative
Steinhoff Services (Pty) Ltd remained at 'A-(zaf)'/Negative
Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) remained at
'AA-(zaf)'/Stable
Alexander Forbes Preference Share Investments Ltd senior
unsecured rating
remained 'BB-(zaf)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (all affected and unaffected issuers excluding
ESKOM, TCTA AND
ACSA)
Raymond Hill
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1079
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (Eskom)
Roelof Steenekamp
Director
+44 20 3530 1374
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (all affected and unaffected issuers excluding
ESKOM, TCTA AND
ACSA)
Roelof Steenekamp
Director
+44 20 3 530 1374
Secondary Analyst (Eskom)
Raymond Hill
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1079
Secondary Analyst (MTN and Naspers)
Michael Dunning
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1178
Primary Analyst (TCTA and ACSA)
Nicolas Painvin
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 28
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst (TCTA, ACSA)
Marike du Toit
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1480
Committee Chairperson
Alex Griffith
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1033
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings on Transnet Limited were unsolicited and have been
provided by Fitch
as a service to investors. The issuer did not participate in the
rating process,
or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available
public
disclosure
All other ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and
therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the
ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
