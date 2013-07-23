(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 23 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version
published earlier
today, which incorrectly stated the location of one of CBQ's
minority stakes.
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Alternatifbank A.S.'s Long-term
foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BB' and its Long-term
local currency
IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BB' and removed them from Rating Watch
Positive (RWP). The
Outlooks are Stable. The bank's Support Rating Floor (SRF) has
been withdrawn.
Alternatifbank's Viability Rating of 'bb' is unaffected. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.
The rating actions follow a change of ownership, effective 18
July 2013, whereby
Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ; A/Stable) acquired a 70.84% stake
in the bank.
The upgrade of the IDRs, National Rating and Support Rating
reflect Fitch's
belief that CBQ would provide support, if required, to
Alternatifbank. Fitch
believes Alternatifbank is a strategically important subsidiary
for CBQ. SRFs
are only assigned to banks whose primary source of external
support is
considered to be the sovereign. This is no longer the case for
Alternatifbank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The bank's IDRs and National Rating are driven by potential
support from CBQ.
CBQ's IDR of 'A' is driven by Fitch's expectation of a very high
probability of
Qatari sovereign support for the bank, should it be required.
CBQ is 16.7% owned
by an investment arm of the Qatari authorities. Fitch believes
the Qatari
authorities are highly supportive of their banking sector and,
subject to an
extent to sovereign risks in Turkey, would allow support to flow
through to
foreign subsidiaries should this be required.
Alternatifbank's Long-term foreign currency IDR and Short-term
foreign currency
IDR are constrained by Turkey's 'BBB' Country Ceiling. The
Long-term local
currency IDR is notched down twice from CBQ's Long-term IDR,
reflecting Fitch's
classification of Alternatifbank as a 'strategically important'
subsidiary for
CBQ under its criteria. The Stable Outlook reflects the Outlook
on CBQ's
Long-term IDR.
CBQ has minority stakes in banks in the UAE and Oman. The
Alternatifbank
acquisition is a larger investment and the Turkish banking
sector offers
considerable growth opportunities at present. CBQ intend to make
an offer for
the 4.16% stake currently quoted on the Istanbul stock exchange,
which would
raise its ownership to 75%. The remaining 25% stake will remain
with the Anadolu
Group, a leading, diversified conglomerate in Turkey.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
Assuming there is no narrowing in the 'strategically important'
notching from
CBQ (currently two notches), Alternatifbank's local currency
IDRs are sensitive
to any downgrade of CBQ's Long-term IDR and Turkey's Long-term
local currency
IDR. They could also potentially be sensitive to a weakening in
Fitch's
classification of Alternatifbank to 'limited importance',
although this is
currently unlikely.
Under Fitch's criteria, it is possible for a bank to be rated
more than one
notch above its sovereign of domicile in local currency.
However, Fitch does not
assign any Long-term local currency IDRs to Turkish banks owned
by highly rated
foreign parents higher than one notch above Turkey's local
currency sovereign
rating. This reflects Turkey's still volatile operating
environment and the fact
that some uncertainty is likely to remain with respect to a
foreign owner's
commitment to its subsidiary in a sovereign default scenario. As
a result, an
upgrade of CBQ's IDR would not result in an upgrade of
Alternatifbank's local
currency IDRs.
For Alternatifbank's National Rating to be downgraded, its
Long-term local
currency IDR would have to be downgraded to 'BBB-'.
Alternatifbank's 'BBB' Long-term foreign currency IDR is
sensitive to i) any
downgrade of Turkey's 'BBB' Country Ceiling, or ii) a downgrade
of CBQ's IDR by
more than one notch. The Outlook on CBQ's IDR is currently
Stable, so this is
not currently envisaged.
Alternatifbank's Short-term IDR is sensitive to a downgrade of
Turkey's Country
Ceiling by more than one notch or to a multiple notch downgrade
(at least three
notches) of CBQ's Long-term IDR.
For Alternatifbank's Support Rating to be downgraded, events
would have had to
transpire for the bank's Long-term foreign currency IDR to have
been downgraded
by more than one notch. For example, a multiple-notch downgrade
of Turkey's
Country Ceiling or a downgrade of CBQ by three notches.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BB'; off
RWP; Stable
Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'F3'from 'B'; off
RWP
Long-term local currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BB'; off
RWP; Stable
Outlook
Short-term local currency IDR: upgraded to 'F2'from 'B', off RWP
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb'
Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '5'; off RWP
Support Rating Floor 'NF' withdrawn
National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'AAA(tur)' from
'AA(tur)'; off RWP;
Stable Outlook
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 1109
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated
August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated August 2012,
'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign' dated
December 2012 and
'National Ratings Criteria' dated January 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.