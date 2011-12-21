* Says continues to search for a partner

* Says will exit 2012 with C$6 mln of working capital

* Shares down 42 pct

Dec 21 Corridor Resources Inc said it failed to find a joint venture partner for its Frederick Brook shale in Canada's New Brunswick province, sending the oil and gas company's shares down to its lowest level in six years.

The company had been looking for a partner for developing the gas project since Apache Canada, a unit of Apache Corp , exited in May, as the project failed to show promise.

In March, Corridor had said two horizontal wells drilled by Apache Canada, did not generated sustained gas production and last year, it recovered negligible amount of gas after plugs were drilled in another two wells at the shale gas project. .

However, the company said it failed to get a partner mostly due to weak economic environment and stubbornly depressed natural gas prices, and it will continue to look for one.

Natural gas prices have fallen more than a fourth this year and was trading at $3.98 per million British thermal units.

Corridor will exit 2012 with working capital of C$6 million and no debt.

Halifax-based Corridor shares, which had lost more than halve its value since Apache's exit, were trading down 42 percent at C$1.05 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It touched a low of 98 Canadian cents earlier in the session.