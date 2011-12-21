* Says continues to search for a partner
Dec 21 Corridor Resources Inc
said it failed to find a joint venture partner for its Frederick
Brook shale in Canada's New Brunswick province, sending the oil
and gas company's shares down to its lowest level in six years.
The company had been looking for a partner for developing
the gas project since Apache Canada, a unit of Apache Corp
, exited in May, as the project failed to show promise.
In March, Corridor had said two horizontal wells drilled by
Apache Canada, did not generated sustained gas production and
last year, it recovered negligible amount of gas after plugs
were drilled in another two wells at the shale gas project.
However, the company said it failed to get a partner mostly
due to weak economic environment and stubbornly depressed
natural gas prices, and it will continue to look for one.
Natural gas prices have fallen more than a fourth
this year and was trading at $3.98 per million British thermal
units.
Corridor will exit 2012 with working capital of C$6 million
and no debt.
Halifax-based Corridor shares, which had lost more than
halve its value since Apache's exit, were trading down 42
percent at C$1.05 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It
touched a low of 98 Canadian cents earlier in the session.