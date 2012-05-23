LONDON May 23 A growing number of senior
executives around the world are willing to pay bribes to win or
keep business, as the hunt for growth supersedes concerns over
ethics and regulatory fines, according to a survey published on
Wednesday.
Ernst & Young said in its annual global fraud survey that
the number of top executives at leading firms who said they
would be willing to pay cash to secure business - particularly
as they expand into new markets - had risen to 15 percent from 9
percent this year.
"Growth and ethical business conduct in today's markets can
appear to be competing priorities," noted David Stulb, Global
Leader of Ernst & Young's fraud investigation & disputes
services practice.
"Our findings show that, as businesses continue to pursue
opportunities in new markets, many executives are
underestimating the risks. Boards need to put pressure on
management to conduct more frequent and more robust
anti-bribery/anti-corruption risk assessments."
Colombia, Ukraine and Brazil topped the list of countries
perceived to be the most corrupt. But, after quizzing around
1,700 executives across 43 countries, Ernst & Young said over
one third of respondents believed corruption was widespread in
their country.
Of the 400 chief financial officers quizzed, 15 percent
admitted they would be willing to pay cash to secure business
and 4 percent said they would be willing to misstate financial
performance.
"This group of executives is not large in absolute numbers
but, given their responsibility, they represent a huge risk to
their businesses and their boards," Ernst & Young said.
More than half of senior executives thought company boards
needed a more detailed understanding of the business and that a
failure to penalise misconduct diluted management messages.
Under the U.S. Foreign and Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and
the UK's Bribery Act, companies are required to do due diligence
on overseas partners and, under UK law, can be responsible for
unethical behaviour by "associated parties".
But Ernst & Young said 44 percent of respondents said when
companies pursued deals in rapid-growth markets, background
checks on third parties were not being performed.