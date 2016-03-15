NEW YORK, March 15 Anti-bribery groups are
raising concerns about governments expanding the use of deals
that let companies accused of crimes avoid prosecution if they
promise to implement reforms and pay heavy fines, ahead of an
OECD anti-bribery meeting in Paris on Wednesday.
Transparency International, the London-based Corruption
Watch and other groups sent a letter to the Secretary General of
the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
questioning whether settlements actually deter corporate crime.
The groups said settlements should only be allowed when a
company self-reports crimes and admits wrongdoing, and officials
and employees involved in bribes should be named and prosecuted.
The letter said there should be judicial oversight of the deals,
which are often negotiated out of court, and monitoring of
compliance programs should be made public.
U.S. prosecutors over the past decade have increasingly
relied on settlements known as deferred prosecution agreements
to resolve allegations of corporate wrongdoing ranging from
foreign bribery to environmental violations.
In exchange for often large payouts and promises to improve
internal compliance controls, companies can avoid criminal
charges for a period of time. If the companies comply with the
terms of the deal, the case is dismissed.
The corruption watchdog groups said they were concerned
about other countries like Australia, Canada and Ireland looking
to adopt corporate settlements similar to those used in the
United States.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office entered into its first ever
deferred prosecution agreement with ICBC Standard Bank Plc
in November. The bank paid nearly $37 million to
resolve allegations it bribed officials in Tanzania.
British and U.S. prosecutors and regulators see the deals as
useful tools to tackle corporate wrongdoing, given the cost and
complexity of prosecuting large companies. Corporate defense
attorneys say they can avoid costly trials for companies that
might hurt shareholders or employees.
The OECD said it did not have a formal position on corporate
settlements but would be taking stock of the various models.
"A common approach on this issue would certainly be a plus,"
said the OECD's Director for Legal Affairs Nicola Bonucci in a
statement.
A U.S. judge recently ordered the release of a report by a
corporate monitor after the British bank HSBC Holdings Plc
was fined $1.9 billion for allegations it failed to
stop money laundering by drug cartels and terrorists.
The outside monitor was imposed as part of a deferred
prosecution agreement. HSBC has fought the release of the
report.
