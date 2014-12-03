BERLIN Berlin-based watchdog Transparency International published its Corruption Perceptions Index for 2014 on Wednesday.
The index is based on expert opinions of public sector corruption and ranks countries on a scale from 0 (perceived to be highly corrupt) to 100 (perceived to be very clean).
The following table lists the ten most corrupt countries in the world, according to the anti-graft group.
Country 2014 2013 Change
Somalia 8 8 0
North Korea 8 8 0
Sudan 11 11 0
Afghanistan 12 8 +4
South Sudan 15 14 +1
Iraq 16 16 0
Turkmenistan 17 17 0
Uzbekistan 18 17 +1
Libya 18 15 +3
Eritrea 18 20 -2
The following table lists the ten least corrupt countries in the world, according to the index.
Country 2014 2013 Change
Denmark 92 91 +1
New Zealand 91 91 0
Finland 89 89 0
Sweden 87 89 -2
Norway 86 86 0
Switzerland 86 85 +1
Singapore 84 86 -2
Netherlands 83 83 0
Luxembourg 82 80 +2
Canada 81 81 0
