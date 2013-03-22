BRIEF-IBM and SAP collaborate to build new infrastructure for Helse Vest in Norway
* IBM and SAP collaborate to build new infrastructure for Helse Vest in Norway
March 22 March 22 Corsa Coal Corp : * Desjardins cuts price target to C$0.20 from C$0.35; rating buy
For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899
* IBM and SAP collaborate to build new infrastructure for Helse Vest in Norway
TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing run, lifted by upbeat domestic data and a weaker yen.