May 6 Corsair Components Inc, which makes gaming
components for personal computers, has received a $75 million
investment from tech-focused private equity firm Francisco
Partners, the company said on Monday.
Corsair said Chief Executive Officer Andy Paul and the
current management team will continue to hold a substantial
equity stake in the company.
Founded in 1994, Corsair generates around $500 million in
annual revenue.
San Francisco-based Francisco Partners had initially teamed
up with Blackstone Group LP and Insight Venture Partners
to bid for Dell Inc. The Blackstone Group eventually
stopped pursuing Dell.