(Adds details about Kelly, Nagaswami)
NEW YORK Oct 16 Private equity firm Corsair
Capital said on Thursday that Edward "Ned" Kelly, a former
Citigroup Inc executive, and Ranji Nagaswami, a former New
York City official, had joined the firm as senior advisors.
Kelly, who was chairman of Citi's Institutional Clients
Group, and Nagaswami, who acted as chief investment adviser to
former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, will help Corsair
identify and evaluate new investments.
Corsair, which was launched in 1992 in the aftermath of the
U.S. savings and loan crisis, specializes in investing in the
financial services industry globally. Its investments include
commercial finance company NewStar Financial Inc,
insurer Enstar Group Ltd and United Community Banks Inc
.
Kelly, who left Citigroup earlier this year and has ties
with Corsair going back to the firm's founding, will focus on
the U.S. financial services sector.
Nagaswami, who previously worked at hedge fund Bridgewater
Associates, will focus on new investment in the U.S. asset
management sector.
(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Paul Simao)