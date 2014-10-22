BRIEF-Vexim: in Q1, 19 pct growth of sales at 4.7 million euros
* Continued growth and adoption of SpineJack in Q1 2017: +19 pct growth of sales at 4.7 million euros ($5.0 million)
Oct 22 Cortendo publ AB :
* Board of Oslo Børs approves Cortendo AB (publ) for listing on Oslo Axess Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Continued growth and adoption of SpineJack in Q1 2017: +19 pct growth of sales at 4.7 million euros ($5.0 million)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 19 Arkansas plans to carry out its first executions in a dozen years on Thursday by killing two inmates who claim they are innocent and have launched last-minute appeals to have their lives spared.