LONDON Feb 9 Vitol and two other companies are interested in leasing the UK's Coryton refinery from its administrator PwC, sources familiar with the discussions said on Thursday.

Vitol and PwC declined to comment. PwC Administator Stephen Oldfield said, "We have confidentiality obligations regarding this information."

Stephen Howitt, member of the European Parliament for the Essex area where the refinery is based, said: "It's on a knife edge, but we are doing everything we can to put the refinery on a stable footing."