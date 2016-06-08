June 8 Canadian media company Corus
Entertainment Inc said it hired John Gossling, the
former chief financial officer of Telus Corp, to replace
its own retiring CFO, Tom Peddie.
Peddie will retire at the end of August, after 17 years with
Corus, the company said on Wednesday.
Telus had said that Gossling would leave at the end of May
to seek other opportunities.
Corus, which operates a network of Canadian radio stations
and television channels, said Peddie was instrumental in driving
growth at the company.
Peddie oversaw the acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc's
media unit in January, a deal that helped Corus add
channels like National Geographic, Food Network Canada, and HGTV
Canada.
