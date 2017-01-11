Jan 11 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc's quarterly revenue more than doubled as it added more subscribers and gained from its 2016 acquisition of media assets from sister company Shaw Communications Inc.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$71.1 million in the first quarter ended Nov. 30 from C$41.3 million a year earlier.

The company reported earnings of 36 Canadian cents per share, compared with 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company's revenue more than doubled to about C$468 million.